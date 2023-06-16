Hanna Prater is the wife to Sebastian Vettel, 4-time F1 World Champion

Hanna Prater is a German fashion designer and businesswoman best known as Sebastian Vettel's wife. Sebastian, a renowned racing driver, is widely regarded as the youngest World Champion in Formula One. Before his retirement in 2022, he had the third-most race victories, podium finishes, and fourth-most pole positions.

Sebastian Vettel (L) and his wife Hanna Prater. Photo: Josep Lago

Source: UGC

Hanna's unwavering support for her husband's racing career is unmatched. However, beyond her marriage to Vettel, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity wife.

Hanna Prater's profile and bio summary

Full name Hanna Prater Nickname Hanna Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 1988 Age 35 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Heppenheim, Germany Current residence Switzerland Nationality German Ethnicity German Religion Christianity Education Heppenheim Middle School, Badan Wuttermberg Fashion School Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 52 Weight in pounds 115 Body measurements in inches 36-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-88 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Sebastian Vettel Children 3 Siblings 2 Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Fashion designer and businesswoman Net worth $500,000

How old is Hanna Prater?

Hanna Prater at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: UGC

Hanna Prater (aged 35 as of 2023) was born on 11 May 1988 in Heppenheim, Germany. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Hanna Prater's height

The fashion designer stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-25-35 inches. The Heppenheim native has blonde hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Professional career

After her graduation, Hanna started her career in the print fashion industry. First, she was employed as a stylist for Look magazine. Later, Prater acquired most of her experience as an S. Oliver Fashion House staff member. After becoming a mother, she decided to quit employment. The 35-year-old is working to put her fashion accessory brand together.

How much is Hanna Prater's net worth?

Hanna has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. Her earnings come primarily from her career as a fashion designer.

Hanna Prater's profiles

Prater's zodiac sign is Taurus. Photo: @sebastianvettel, @wagsf1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity wife is not active on social media. She does not have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. Prater's photos can be found on fan accounts.

Who is Sebastian Vettel?

Vettel made his Formula One debut as a test driver for BMW Sauber in 2006, making a one-off racing appearance in 2007. He is regarded as one of the most successful Formula One drivers and has won four World Drivers' Championship titles from 2010 to 2013.

In 2017 and 2018, he raced for Ferrari against renowned racer Lewis Hamilton. Sebastian ran with Aston Martin for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before retiring from Formula One.

How did Sebastian Vettel and Hanna Prater meet?

The couple met while at Heppenhein Middle School. After graduating, they started a long-distance relationship. Hanna remained in Germany, while Sebastian moved to Switzerland to begin his racing career. However, Prater moved in with her then-boyfriend in 2010. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019.

Sebastian Vettel's children

Hanna Prater is the wife to Sebastian Vettel, 4-time F1 World Champion. Photo: @F1fansclub, @F1standings (modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Hanna and Vettel welcomed their first-born daughter, Emilie, on 12 January 2014. They were later blessed with another daughter, Mathilda, in 2015. Similarly, in 2019 the pair got a third-born child whose name remains undisclosed.

Sebastian Vettel's net worth

As of 2023, Sebastian's net worth is allegedly $140 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful racing career.

Despite her husband's prominence, Hanna Prater prefers maintaining a low-key profile away from the internet's prying eyes. Together with her family, she resides in a medieval-style farmhouse in Switzerland.

READ ALSO: Meet Kelsy Ully (Jonathan Scott's ex-wife): Age, bio, height, profiles, net worth

Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts about Jonathan Scott's ex-wife, Kelsy Ully. The couple tied the knot after about five years of dating, but their marriage ended after two years. They did not have children together but had a messy divorce that dragged on for about three years.

The Property Brothers star revealed in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that Ully's work as a model at a day club contributed to their failed marriage.

Source: Briefly News