South African singer Mthandazo Gatya recently dropped a fire freestyle online, and netizens are feeling it

His supporters said it is a great freestyle, and they approve of him releasing it to become a single

Other people online are questioning if it is indeed a freestyle, meaning did he write it prior to recording the song

Mthandazo Gatya is really one of Mzansi's most talented rising stars. The singer put his freestyling skills to the test, and he received rave reviews.

Mthandazo Gatya's freestyling skills were put to the test, and he passed. Images: Oupa Bopape

Mthandazo impresses peeps with freestyling video

Singer Mthandazo Gatya dropped a soulful freestyle online, and netizens approved it. The singer shared a dope verse, which has received rave reviews on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter.)

Gatya gained popularity when John Legend brought him on stage during his South African shows.

Gatya contemplated releasing it as a single, and his fans are urging him to go ahead.

@MDNnewss shared the video online.

Mzansi asks Gatya to drop the song

Although the song received a thumbs up online, other people are questioning if it is indeed a freestyle, asking if he wrote it prior to recording the song. Here are some of the reactions:

africawithtia asked:

"Can I find you on Spotify?"

jabzawesizwe's profile picture approved:

"Brother man."

africawithtia eagerly asked:

"Where can I listen then?"

sakungc asked:

"Ey, this dude never missed. Please my man, drop the song, please. Magatyana."

young_donvigga added:

"Guys I'm in love with this."

Lolo_Pat said:

"It's a great one."

AfrikanChefZA warned:

"Using people's tunes is just bad. From Tamia's song to this. Can someone call him to order?"

@Sifiso22205704 asked:

"He should make it an official song."

