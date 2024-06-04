Amapiano stars Young Stunna and Toss showed off their freestyling game in a viral video

Mzansi had mixed feelings about the video, with some suggesting that they might have been high off something

Many were concerned about Stunna's conduct in the video, and the salty comments started coming through

A moment of fun among friends got clouded by a few salty opinions from netizens. Young Stunna and Toss were seen on video freestyling, and they were hyping each other up.

Young Stunna Freestyles With Toss but Mzansi Has Mixed Feelings: “Is Stunna High”

Toss and Young Stunna freestyle

Amapiano stars Toss and Young Stunna were spending time with their friends when they decided to put their freestyling game to the test.

The two hyped one another as the other delivered a fire verse.

In the video shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, Stunna was so excited about Toss's verse that he gave him a hug.

Mzansi trolls Young Stunna

It is quite sad to see that not many people were being kind towards Young Stunna, looking at the salty comments under the viral video.

@AmuWaHosi claimed:

"Stunna should quit smoking."

@The_A_Wagon said:

"Let's hope they get what is due to them."

@Blaq_Mannequin asked:

"Why is Stunna all touchy and stuff."

@sganobs added:

"They are doing what they are good at. Let us wait for the track. Young Stunna must stop touching people, please."

@TwinBror added:

"You can say whatever, but this boy helped had a greater impact on wafuuuu’s career."

@PhathoRecover stated:

"Alcohol is heavy for them. They must stop it."

Major League DJs to rock Durban July

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Major League DJz will be taking their oh-so-famous Balcony Mix Sessions to the annual Durban July. They will be joined by Oscar Mbo, Distruction Boyz, Kabza De Small, Culoe De Song, Kelvin Momo, and Sun El Musician.

Event organizer Junior Lavie spoke about the unique experience of the Balcony Mix Sessions, which aim to blend music, entertainment, and African dance elements.

Junior Lavie also emphasised the event's dynamic fusion of local and African influences, promising an unforgettable celebration for partygoers.

