A young man took to social media to show off a Woolworth dupe of Hermes bags priced at R758

The gent unveiled the bag in the clip, and it went viral online, gathering many views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the gent's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts while others gushed over the bag

One gentleman in Mzansi plugged South Africans with a woollies dupe of Hermes bags, and peeps could not stop raving about the chic purse.

A man unveiled a Woolworths Hermes bag dupe in a video.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off Woolworth dupe of Hermes bags worth R758

A gent dished out an impressive plug, and netizens loved it! The young man, who goes by the TikTok handle @wadeth_lawrence, shared on the video platform where he showed off a replica of a Hermes bag in Woolworth worth R758.

@wadeth_lawrence's clip captivated many people online, becoming a hit on TikTok, generating over 243K views, thousands of likes, and comments, leaving South Africans impressed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate the plug

People loved the plug as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts in the comments section, while others gushed over the purse.

Bree said:

"Got them in black & brown. absolutely obsessed."

Warona poked fun at herself, saying:

"This is my trial run before I get the real one."

YT: Rito Ria Sambo commented:

"One thing about Woolworths is the quality. I am sure it's spot on. Let Me go get my Birkin woollies bag."

Cnendlela wrote:

"Woolies is taking tips from Mrp."

Theeprettychef gushed over the bag, saying:

"Yesss wena MaWoolie."

Tamia| Fashion consultant was impressed:

"Love it for us."

Mokgadi Moa Cool-Aunt cracked jokes, adding:

"Halala...you might find that the suppliers are the same."

