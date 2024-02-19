A video of a young lady unveiling different types of Vaseline went viral on the internet, leaving many people in stitches

Netizens were wowed by the duplication of the brand, gathering over 2 million, with thousands of likes and many comments

People flocked to the woman's comments section to express their thoughts on the video, while her content simply amused others

A woman took to social media to showcase the different types of Vaseline, which were replicas of the original brand of Vaseline, which she found in a store, leaving online users in laughter.

A South African lady's hilarious discovery of Vaseline replica in a TikTok Video. Image:@lailahfield

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off various Vaseline on TikTok

In a video posted by @lailahfield99 on the video platform, the woman who appeared to be shopping came across different types of Vaseline; however, it was the replica called Vesalina which perplexed her. The video attracted over 2 million views on TikTok, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

The young lady captioned her post saying:

"All I wanted was some Vaseline."

Watch the video below:

Peeps were in laughter

The young lady's content amused many online users as they flocked to her comments to react to the clip, saying:

Tiisetsö Kgafela said:

"Lol aaah for real for real."

Pitties added:

"Hmm am also used to putting it on my lips without even buying, now the packaging."

User shared:

"In one random store, there's a mini lip Vaseline I was thinking to buy it, but then i realised it was vaseline not Vaseline..."

Tee commented:

"I bought one called vaseira and it was written for 'lip theraples."

Livia14Ba asked:

"Sorry but why do they have different names."

