A man from South Africa showed off his clear skin, and many people online were left in awe

In the video, the gent showed off the products that he uses to achieve his clear and glowing skin

South Africans were amped to try out the man's skincare routine as they flocked to the comments with inquiries

A man from Mpumalanga unveiled his skin in a viral video, and people went wild in the comments section.

In a TikTok video, a man unveiled the products he uses to clear up his skin from dark spots. Image: @slaytrepset

Man shows off clearer skin

This gent had the answers to everyone's dark spots. The young man, who goes by the TikTok handle @slaytrepset, shared a clip showing how his skin used to look before he used the products, which helped to clear up his skin.

@slaytrepset said he had been using the products for hyperpigmentation for one month and two weeks, and he is happy with the results. In his clip, @slaytrepset unveiled the Garnier BHA serum and the Anua serum for dark spots.

According to the Mayo Clinic, several skin disorders resulting from dark areas are called hyperpigmentation. The health publication further stated that this results from the body's excessive production of melanin, the skin's natural pigment.

Patches can cover large sections of your body or just a small portion, like your hands or face. Hyperpigmentation is typically not infectious or life-threatening. However, it could be unpleasant or make you self-conscious about your appearance.

See a health professional, such as a dermatologist, for a definitive diagnosis, as other skin conditions could cause your symptoms. After a diagnosis, treatment aims to reduce pigment production and eliminate places with too much pigmentation.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens love the man's plug

Many people were amazed by how the gent's skin bounced back and looked flawless, so they rushed to the comments section to gush over it, while some inquired more information on the products.

Ty asked:

"What’s the products and routine?"

Mpumi shared:

"Yohhhhhhh I hope it works for me I'm tired of covering my dark marks with makeup."

MissRietling was impressed:

"This is amazing. How do I get rid of the fine white spots... I've been trying a lot of things; I feel tired of trying."

Yag688 commented:

"I agreed on Garnier. I have two weeks, but wow."

Jacobbs wrote:

"Garnier products are the best."

