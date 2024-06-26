A gentleman plugged South Africans with a mask for clear and glowing skin in a video

The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, generating over 1.2 million views, thousands of likes and comments

People were impressed by the man's plug and flooded the comments section to voice out their opinions

One man showed off how he keeps his skin flawless with one simple product, and people went wild in the comments.

A man showed off a mask that he uses for clear and glowing skin in a TikTok video. Image: @mfanakafish.com

Source: TikTok

Man plugs SA with mask for clear and glowing skin

The footage shared by @mfanakafish.com on the video platform shows a man covered up with a black mask, which he claims helps to clear the skin and gives one glowing skin.

@mfanakafish.com went on to showcase the product titled Free Man, which can be purchased at Dis-Chem. At the end of the clip, the young man removes his mask to showcase what it has done to his skin.

The video grabbed the attention of many, generating over 1.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Online users love the man's hook-up

People took to the comments section to gush over the man's skin, while others simply inquired for more information about the product.

TheGodNtatè crack a joke, saying:

That “ishuu” I felt it through every inch of my body."

uPhumzile_Khoza added:

"@KaMngomezulu the first scream is funny, but the last part."

Molebs_1 wrote:

"That's why that product just flew in front of us. You love Wena, but you don't want us to buy it."

Raki replied:

"It's the little scream and the "itshuuu" for me."

User simply said:

"Wow, love this."

