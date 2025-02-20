A woman decided to stash away some food in her clothing after a hearty meal at Spur, leaving SA confused

The short clip shows the lady sitting in a popular restaurant with just a few onion rings and chips on her plate

South Africans had mixed feelings about the clip and many pointed out that she could've easily asked for a doggy bag

A lady either annoyed or entertained SA by stuffing her clothes with food.

Content creators can get up to some weird stuff, sometimes it lands, and sometimes it doesn't. A lady decided to stash away some food in her dress after a meal at Spur, and many folks across Mzansi are wondering why she didn't take her leftovers to go.

For the love of content

Facebook user Mai Nyathi shared the clip, showing her looking around as she begins to take her onion rings and chips in hand. Some folks loved the bizarre stunt but many thought the act was absolutely unnecessary.

See the video below:

Going viral is the goal

Content creation has become a popular pastime as of late, especially because of TikTok and the virality it brings compared to other platforms. The content creator has a bunch of videos on her platform with content that revolves around her life. In one video her boyfriend can be seen braiding some hair and in another the two share a sweet moment.

The content creator loves sharing clips of her and her boyfriend.

Some South Africans are drawn to silly things but many others find it pointless. The majority suggested she should've asked for a little doggy back while a few loved the strange content. Her humour didn't land all too well with her audience but many people found her food shenanigan hilarious.

Read the comments below:

Melisa Sithole said:

"But you could have asked the waiters to bring a take away bag"

Prosper Janhi mentioned:

"Some of the things that we do for content 😒"

Bokamoso Alefeng commented:

"There is no need to do that, when you ask nicely they will package it for you darling."

Jacquie Chagonda posted:

"Waste nothing. Let people not judge you by saying he he this pregnant woman loves food. Enjoy hun!"

Sheabber Mazorodze Sashan shared:

"😂 They are now living their best life shame."

Grace Ogunde said:

"I know this girl actually she is keeping it to give her baby girl 🥰🥰"

Audrey Sibanda mentioned:

"😂😂😂😂I thought she will put them all in the mouth 😂😂😂"

Jessica Jessie Mthethwa commented:

"This is the 1st content you have ever created... I can't stop laughing 😂"

