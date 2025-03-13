A young woman born into struggle, but refusing to let her circumstances define her, shared a video of the bold moves she is making toward success

The lady shared a vlog going to drop her CV, hoping to get some money before her graduation in April, so that she can take herself and her family out on the day

Social media users flooded the comment section with encouragement, praising her drive and cheering her on

A young lady shared a video going to drop her CV, and social media users applauded her determination. Image: Nonny Mokoena

Source: Facebook

We don't choose where we come from but we can choose how our lives turn out. A young woman, Facebook user Nonny Mokoena, from a disadvantaged background captured hearts with her resilience and determination.

Sharing her journey on the social media platform, she made it clear that although she was born into hardship, she would not let it dictate her future. Her inspiring post showcased her willingness to hustle, using the little money she had to get one step closer to employment.

Job hunting in SA is a tough game

The young lady shared a daily vlog that starts at home as she prepared to head out. Nonny is then seen hopping into a taxi, paying her R10 heading fare, and heading off to drop her CV at various places. She explains that while waiting to graduate with her teaching diploma in May, she is willing to take on any job to start earning her own money.

With a bright smile, she even invited people to her graduation but jokingly said that no one would be allowed in without a gift. She finishes her vlog by explaining how she is not a morning person and hardly eats in the morning.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the young lady's content

The video was met with an outpouring of love and support. Many social media users praised her hardworking spirit, saying success was coming her way. Others shared how she inspired them, with some parents even hoping their children would grow up to be as determined as Nonny.

A soon-to-graduate lady shared her determination to make it big despite her disadvantaged background. Image: Nonny Mokoena

Source: TikTok

User @Khathutshelo Motlhasedi said:

'I pray for your success

User @Thandeka Mathandi Gcaba advised:

"Nomonde, try call centers. They are always hiring, and they sometimes do take you with no experience."

User @LuZenzo Mokoena

"I am super proud of you MaMokoena 😍🎊. I love your bravery and your drive! Your blessings are on the way🙏."

User @Princess Ravele

"May they hire you in God's name."

User @Lebou Bassie

"So innocent may you get what you're praying for every day. And yes, you'll change your home

User @Nelisiwe Mavuso said:

"I relate to your story ...I feel like you're me & I'm you .❤."

3 Briefly News articles about jobs and job-seeking

A popular TikTok user shared an emotional clip pleading for any job to help her save money for a short course, and online users promised to assist.

After losing his job in 2020, a Joburg man opened a food establishment and turned it into a booming business, motivating many without jobs.

A man plugged job seekers with opportunities for both skilled and non-skilled labourers in the Middle East, and online users thanked him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News