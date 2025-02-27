A popular content creator known for funny videos with her granny Savelelo shared an emotional clip pleading for a job to help her save money for a short course

She revealed that social media popularity doesn't mean an easy life, admitting she had reached a breaking point

The viral post moved many who took to the comment section to sympathise with her and inform her about job opportunities in their companies

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady got emotional while seeking a job opportunity online. Image: @mamntlane4

Source: TikTok

Job scarcity in Mzansi continues to be a harsh reality, with many young people struggling to find stable employment. Despite their qualifications, many are forced into uncertainty, and some even resort to desperate measures to survive. The pressure to make ends meet while maintaining a hopeful outlook can be overwhelming, often pushing individuals to breaking points.

Popular TikTok content creator @mamntlane4, known for sharing hilarious moments with her grandmother Savelelo, took to the platform in an emotional video, pleading for a job.

The lady searches for any kind of job

In the clip, @manntlane4 is tearful, feeling the stress of being unemployed. She wipes her teary eyes with her sweater and follows the clip with a note that explains that she has reached a point where she feels the need to reach out to others and seek any type of as her contract at a nearby school is about to end.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Adding that she wants to work and save money for the SAMTRAC course as people are getting employed in the field. She ends by asking people not to be harsh on her, adding that it took a lot out of her to reach out and also sharing that she tried to reach out to humanitarian BI Phakathi to help but he has not yet received a response.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the lady love

The viral clip received 1.2M views, 176K likes and nearly 3.3K comments from social media users deeply touched by the emotional video. Instead of just offering words of encouragement, many people took action.

Some flooded the comments with job leads, asking her to send them her CV while others opened up their homes to her, inviting her to move to their homes in different provinces for more job opportunities than the Eastern Cape.

A young woman based in the Eastern Cape sought help with any type of employment. Image: @mamntlane4

Source: TikTok

User @Pat said:

"Don’t cry sisi, it’s a good thing that you’ve opened up uncedo luzovela (help will come), I’m also a safety officer with SAMTRAC from NOSA please do not go to any other college they won’t recognise your SAMTRAC ❤️.""

User @Desly Khoza👑 shared:

"You are not alone hey. Hope things work out for your good🕯🙏."

User @theko added:

"Oh no! My heart just dropped 😔."

User @NtokozoDlamini said:

"Health and safety is a flex, but it is also not easy to get a job. I have SAMTRAC and my contract ended in September last year. I'm still at home just make sure if you get the funds to study, register with SACPCMP."

User @LuyandaMadikizela shared:

"Sisi you should try this company called Menzies Aviation, it's based on all airports in South Africa just Google it, if you don't get anything, I will give u an email address."

User @Amanda Ndlovu said:

"Let me Apply for you my love kuma cruise-ship overseas. I've helped a lot of people so I can also help you for free."

3 Briefly News job-related articles

A man questioned how long someone should support an unemployed partner, sparking a huge online debate.

A man who lost his job in 2020 opened a food establishment in Johannesburg, which turned into a booming business, leaving many hopeful.

A woman shared a touching clip of her man's reaction to the news of her job loss, leaving social media users in tears.

Source: Briefly News