A man shared a thought-provoking question about financial support in relationships that sparked debate online

He asked whether there should be a time limit on supporting a partner who lost their job and the TikTok clip attracted responses ranging from immediate cut-offs to indefinite support

The video gained widespread attention, with social media users sharing a mix of personal experiences and humourous comments

A guy wanted to know if there was a time frame to support a partner after losing their job. Image: @shingirai.za

Source: TikTok

A local guy started a tense discussion about financial responsibility in a relationship when one partner loses their job.

The gent whose TikTok handle is @shingirai.za attracted massive views on the video streaming platform, as social media users shared their opinions on his question.

Supporting a partner in time of need

In the video, @shingirai.za asks TikTok users while walking inside his home if there's a time frame to taking care of a partner who has lost a job and makes, reference to paying their bills and being their financial muscle and support.

Watch the video below:

SA shares view on supporting partners

The short clip resonated with many social media users who had faced similar situations in their relationships. Some firmly stated that if a couple was not married, financial support should not be expected, arguing that the unemployed partner's family should instead step in.

Others shared they would help their partners, convinced sure they would do the same for them too.

A guy asked about relationships and financial support on his social media. Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Mahlatse M|| Entrepreneur added:

"It’s never about the money it’s always about how they behave in the process. I can’t come home and I still need to cook or Sundays I still have to take my car to a carwash."

User @ebenezer14943 said:

"It depends if we are married or not. Boyfriend can be supported by his family but my husband is stuck with me forever."

User @sweet baby joked:

"When their savings dry out...bye-bye."

User @sanieprecious advised:

"A partner must have a side hustle so that such problems don't affect their finances."

User @Caroline shared:

"I did it from 2021 to 2024 August, We never had the conversation but the weight was becoming too much🥺🥺."

User @Venus said:

"3 to 6 months, I believe that’s enough time to get another job. If not then they weren’t serious about getting back to work they are just comfortable with me being the sole provider."

