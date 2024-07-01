A South African woman, Carol Zwane, posted a TikTok video showing her partner's emotional reaction to her job loss

In the clip, the man could be seen heartbroken and crying, highlighting the couple's strong bond.

The video sparked an outpouring of support online, with many users sharing their own experiences of job loss

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman touched hearts online after showing her man's reaction to losing her job. Image: @carolzwane000

Source: TikTok

A man couldn't hide his pain after his partner broke the news of no longer having a job.

Man in tears after bae loses her job

Carol Zwane (@carolzwane000) posted a TikTok video showing her man struggling to hold back tears after she told him that she had lost her job.

While Carol didn't reveal the reason behind the job loss, the man was clearly heartbroken to hear that his partner no longer had work.

Watch the video below:

SA shares kind words

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who sympathised with the couple. Other people shared their own job loss experiences.

C L A R I B E L❤️ was touched by the post:

"Not me seeing this today as I'm about to call him to say I'm tired. I'm taking this as a sign to keep going."

Bhuti b ⭕ commented:

"My partner stood by me when I lost my job she handled everything, including the school fees for our son now I got a job, and I always pray to God to strengthen my loyalty to that woman ."

General shared their job loss story:

"After I lost my job, my wife handled everything for 2 years . I was going through depression ndibona kunzima but wathi "I'm going nowhere" here I am today ndimnika R5K every month to spoil herself."

Mthandeni Phoswa Mth lost his job just after getting married:

"My wife stood by me after losing my job after the first week of getting married. Kwathi kuphele konke my wife wathi sthandwa angiyindawo kuzolunga (When I had lost everything, my wife said she wasn't going anywhere and that things would get better). Today I have my own business together with my wife ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

matjatji sepalela baloi commented:

"My hubby lost his job. I stayed with him for two and a half years. He got a job this year in Feb. Month-end may he bought me a car as an appreciation, and guess what, that's my first car. I've never owned a car before."

Mzansi woman shares regret leaving job for provident fund money

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman opened up about regretting leaving her job in order to receive money from her provident fund.

Zee (@user742193574040) shared a video in which she revealed that she had been working for nine years before making the decision to resign in September last year so that she could collect money from her provident fund in order to roof the home she'd been building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News