"I'm Jobless and Homeless": Mzansi Woman Shares Regret Leaving Job for Provident Fund Money
- A South African woman named Zee (@user742193574040) quit her 9-year job last year to access her provident fund
- She had planned to use the money to build a roof for the house she was building, however, it got damaged
- She claimed that she was now jobless and homeless and expressed regret in a viral TikTok video
A woman opened up about regretting leaving her job in order to receive money from her provident fund.
Woman quits to access provident fund
Zee (@user742193574040) shared a video in which she revealed that she had been working for nine years before making the decision to resign in September last year so that she could collect money from her provident fund in order to roof the home she'd been building.
However, things didn't go as planned. Zee is currently jobless and homeless, and her video showed a damaged roof.
"My kids will never forgive me," she wrote.
Mzansi responds to the woman's plight
The video gained much traction online and received comments from netizens who responded with mixed reactions. While some offered words of support. Others advised leaving a job without a plan.
itumeleng said Zee musn't have any regrets:
"In life don't regret if things did not go according to your plan. Successful people lost a lot."
Georgia Makhubele-Jones commented:
"Sorry, Mommy , may the Lord help you and open doors of opportunity for you and may you be marvellously helped."
Charley had a similar experience:
" I resigned in April this year just to build a smaller nyana four-rooms for my boys. Now I'm jobless but forever happy with them. Much love, boys❤️❤️❤️."
user jin_jar responded:
"Some jobs are toxic. I stayed at my previous job for 10 years with no growth it doesn't matter how good u were at ur job favouritism and witchcraft took their toll on me. One day I just never went back."
Sne Khuzwayo shared her opinion:
"Guys, stop leaving your jobs in this economy. Rather, get a loan to do whatever you need to do, but STAY in your job. After 40, you will have a problem getting a job again. DON'T!"
Woman with newborn baby quits job at 24
In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman posted a TikTok video in which she opened up about quitting her job three years ago as a new mom without a financial plan.
Phiwe @phiwe.notshaya posted a video on TikTok in which she opened up about resigning at the age of 24 and going back to university to start a new degree.
She had just given birth to her baby girl and was unsure how she would make ends meet.
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za