A South African woman named Phiwe shared a TikTok video about quitting her job at 24 to pursue a pharmacy degree after having a baby

Despite initial uncertainty, Phiwe is now thriving in her third year, and her daughter is turning three

The video resonated with many online, who praised her decision and shared similar experiences

A woman shared her inspiring story of starting over with no financial plan. Image: @phiwe.notshaya

A South African woman posted a TikTok video in which she opened up about quitting her job three years ago as a new mom without a financial plan.

Phiwe @phiwe.notshaya posted a video on TikTok in which she opened up about resigning at the age of 24 and going back to university to start a new degree. She had just given birth to her baby girl at the time and wasn't sure how she was going to make ends meet.

Fast-forward three years. Phiwe is now a third-year pharmacy student who is doing well at varsity, and her baby is also turning three this year.

Mzansi showers young mom with love

Many netizens were touched and inspired by Phiwe's story as they commented on how she made the right decision to go back to varsity and pursue a new degree that would be instrumental in building a beautiful life for herself and her daughter.

Kzethembiso said:

"Ave muhle uJehova jireh the provider ngoba uhlezi elikhanda icebo ❤️ (Jehovah is so good, the provider will make a way)."

neoratjatji561 replied:

"Great move, life is for the living."

Nokubonga responded:

"Our stories are the same. All the best stranger ❤️."

Lani said:

"How did you do it mommy. Please do a video of the process when you get a chance."

Rirhandzu_Sambo commented:

"I am starting my degree he is seven months old. I'm giving myself 5 years to make this thing work."

NonoGM said:

"Keep going mommy. I've been there went back to uni at 27 had baby in 3rd year and now im 5 years into new career field❤️. It CAN be done!"

