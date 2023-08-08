A determined Mzansi woman took to social media to share her testimony of improving her matric results

A video posted on TikTok shows the 31-year-old woman wearing a uniform after deciding to back to school

Many SA social media users were moved by her post and shared their stories of starting over too

In today's ever-changing world, it is more important than ever to be able to adapt and learn new things. Returning to school shows you are willing to invest in yourself and your future.

Woman goes back to school to rewrite matric

A South African woman took to social media to share her bold decision to go back to school to rewrite her matric at the age of 31.

It takes courage to step back into the classroom after years of being out of school. It also takes determination to juggle the demands of school with work, family, and other commitments.

A video posted on TikTok by @pinkyminnie1 shows the woman dressed in a school uniform. The post was captioned:

"At the age of 31, I decided to go back and rewrote my wrongs (matric)."

Rewriting your matric is an excellent idea as it allows you to get better marks to join the university or degree course of your choice.

There is no limit to the times you can rewrite your matric as long as you are 21 years or older. You can reapply for a matric upgrade if you have your initial final matric exam marks or incomplete matric results.

Woman's story resonates with many South African netizens

Many netizens reacted to the video with positive comments. Others also shared how they, too, went back to school at mature ages in an effort to better their lives.

Ndi! said:

"So I’m 26 doing my 2nd year at varsity, I’m not late right guys?? My peers are working ."

Magaba❤️❤️❤️ wrote:

"I rewrote my matric at the age of 38 now I'm doing my 1st year studying teaching. I'm 41 years now. We can do it, sweetheart."

Usisneo reacted:

"How do you look 19 ."

Thotong 777# replied:

"I was 27 when I wrote my matric, already married. I did my nursing course afterwards, and today I'm a professional nurse."

Gontse Motepe commented:

"My mother rewrote her matric at the age of 50 ."

zewande said:

"That's the best decision I'm proud of you ."

Z€€ replied:

"Please attend matric dance too ."

