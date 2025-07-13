European side AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Reatlegile Mosimane from Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

Uche Anuma during an exclusive interview with Brielfy News explained why Pitso's son should still remain at Kaizer Chiefs despite AS Roma's interest.

"I think AS Roma being interested in signing Rea is a good thing for the youngster, but I still prefer him to stay in Kaizer Chiefs until he's mature enough to go to Europe," he said.

"He is still young and would need his parents; moving abroad now could hinder his career progress in football.

"I think he should still coninue playing in South Africa till he's 16 or 17 before considering a move to Europe."

Source: Briefly News