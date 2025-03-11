Pitso Mosimane's son, Reatlegile Mosimane, celebrates his 14th birthday with the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach celebrating him in style

The South African tactician shared different pictures of his son on his social media pages to celebrate him on his birthday

Pitso's post on social media sparked different celebratory messages from fans online and they joined the former Bafana Bafana head coach in celebrating his last born

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has celebrated his son, Reatlegile Mosimane, on his 14th birthday on social media.

Reatlegile followed his father's footsteps by choosing to play football, and he currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs Academy.

The former Bafana Bafana coach and his wife, Moira Tlhagale, have been monitoring the progress of their last born, who could be the next big football star in South Africa.

Pitso Mosimane and Moira Tlhagale celebrate their son's 14th birthday in style on social media. Photo: Frennie Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Rea, as he's fondly called, was born on March 6, 2001, the year Pitso was still working at SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League.

Mosimane celebrates son on his 14th birthday

Mosimane showed love to his son by celebrating him in style on his 14th birthday on social media. The South African took to his official social media accounts to post a heartfelt message to celebrate the Kaizer Chiefs player's birthday.

Pitso Mosimane celebrated Reatlegile Mosimane on his 14th birthday on social media. Photo: therealpitsomosimanee.

Source: Facebook

The former Al Ahly coach posted a series of pictures of Rea enjoying time with the family and also while on the pitch playing for the Glamour Boys.

"Happy 14th birthday to the tallest member in the Mosimane household, the last born, Reatlegile Mosimane," the 60-year-old coach's message reads.

"May this new chapter of adolescence and high school be filled with life lessons and memories that you will cherish forever. We are so proud of you Rea.

"We love you and support you in everything that you do. ❤️"

The post made by Pitso garnered lots of reactions from his followers, and they joined him in celebrating his son on his birthday.

Fans celebrate Rea Mosimane on his 14th birthday

Steve Sompeta Crawley said:

"Happy birthday boy 🎉🎈🎉🎈 I still remember your father's words when he said. I was there at Sundowns with Zola Mahobe. I was there with the Tschaclass family. I was with the Motsepe family. I grew up with my blood Yellow and I my blood will remain Yellow until I pull my last breath 🫁 on earth. No body no one can take me away from Sundowns. Boy I know that your father soon will show you the right direction⬆️ Happy birthday 🎂"

Maud Langa wrote:

"Happiest birthday Rea, wishing you an amazing day son. Have a blast"

Selby Sello Rasoesoe reacted:

"Happy birthday to the young lion. He is in capable hands to fulfil his dream. Well done Coach."

Ayanda F. Nduna responded to Pitso's post:

"This boy will go to places if he doesn't lose his touches (great shooting strength). seen him many times training in his school(SAHETI SCHOOL) last year."

Relebogile Marumo Dooka commented:

"Happy Birthday bafanas May Lord bless you with many more years to come 🎉 🥳 🎂 🎈"

Hbk Panisher Mbatini shared:

"Happy 14th birthday Reatlegile, may all your dreams come true."

Eddie Mosana added:

"Happy birthday to Rea. Wishing him many more years of good health, wisdom and prosperity🎂🎉🎊"

Gambu Ka Msuthu Memela implied:

"Khosi Nation! We love you, Rea. Happy birthday, young man, and I foresee you emulating your father. I hope your father won't allow his hatred for Chiefs to influence in the future."

