Two-time rugby world cup winner Siya Kolisi has joined his estranged wife Rachel to celebrate his younger brother Liyema Kolisi on his birthday on Friday, February, February 28, 2025.

The South African rugby star has two siblings, and they both shuffle between spending quality time with their brother and Rachel after the former couple announced their divorce.

Liyema clocked 23 on Friday, and Rachel replicated what he did during her birthday last month when she clocked 35.

The South African businesswoman who has been a mother figure for Siya's younger siblings took to her social media page to celebrate Liyema.

“Liyema is kind, gentle and always considerate. He goes above and beyond for the people he loves. He works hard, is committed and (brings) joy wherever he goes. I’m so proud of you, @offlame_g, and everything that you are. Excited about what 23 has in store for you. Happy birthday ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Siya Kolisi celebrates Liyema on his birthday

Like Rachel, Siya Kolisi took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his younger brother. The former couple legally adopted Liyema and Liphelo when they were younger.

"Happy happy @offlame_g ❤️ love you, brother," the Springboks captain captioned the series pictures he posted on Instagram.

The message from Siya and Rachel celebrating Liyema's birthday sparked reactions from fans on social media.

Fans celebrate Liyema on his birthday

hawk.473612 said on Siya's post:

"The love that you have for your siblings gqwashu, is umatched. Happy birthday ku Butana."

snow_white7149 added on Siya's post:

Happy birthday 🔥 May you be blessed 🙏✨

therealntonto wrote on Siya's post:

"Wishing my little brother from another mother a very awesome happy birthday. May he always walk in sunshine and I wish him everything magnificent @siyakolisi @offlame_g."

ficahx commented:

"Junior Mbaks this one. Happy heps to him."

charlieafrikka1 shared:

"🎊🎉🍾🥂🎂 Happy birthday to the young King,"

rfmtailoredsuits responded to Siya's post:

"Happy Birthday Bro @offlame_g ❤️"

_unique_stays_ reacted:

"Such an awesome pic ! 🎉Happy Birthday Liyema."

phumlani_mlotshwa commented on Rachel's post:

"A true definition of an African woman, u are kind, loving, caring like Liyena has da best sister in law and u are sent by God, a true inspiration to all women in South Africa 🇿🇦"

ndinguyemagaba shared on Rachel's post:

"Happy Birthday to your son ukhulisile sthandwa ❤️ Stay blessed Liyema."

debbiegentryrao said:

"Sending Happy 23rd Birthday wishes to Liyema from California!!"

