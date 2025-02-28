Zwai Bala celebrated his 50th birthday with a surprise party organised by his sister Pinky Bala, despite initially planning to keep it low-key

The legendary TKZee member shared heartfelt appreciation for Pinky’s efforts, calling her extraordinary for pulling off the lavish celebration

Fans joined in celebrating Zwai’s milestone, flooding social media with warm birthday wishes while also acknowledging the Bala family's well-known drama

Legendary TKZee member Zwai Bala celebrated a major milestone. The star gave his fans a glimpse of his luxurious surprise birthday party.

Zwai Bala shared pictures from his birthday. Image: @zeebala

Source: Instagram

Zwai Bala thanks sister for planning his party

The Bala Family star Zwai recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The legendary musician and reality TV star shared a heartfelt post appreciating his sister Pinky Bala who went out of her way to make sure her brother got the best birthday party.

Taking to his Instagram page, Zee shared a few pictures from his lavish 50th birthday celebration and revealed to fans that he was planning to lay low on his birthday, but Pinky had other plans. Part of the post read:

"Without a clear plan for a celebration, I had kinda given up on the possibility especially at the feet of lamgidi.

"And so I was reminded yet again just what an extraordinary being I have in my sister Pinky Bala. I mean, She had single handedly pulled that entire mgidi together and with such class and perfection. So this was the last thing I’d expect her to even have the energy for."

Fans celebrate Zwai Bala on his birthday

Social media users also took the opportunity to celebrate the legend on his special day. Many wished him well.

@missmd2u said:

"Ncooooo. Happy birthday once again Bhuti ❤️❤️ beautiful family. Mama looks so good and sisi is 😍😍😍"

@wallace_centia commented:

"Ncoooh, this is so beautiful. Well done to Dabs @pinky.bala for always showing up for your brother. Oh you look absolutely gorgeous too @pinky.bala , love ur outfit😍"

@virgoprincess_sa wrote:

"This is the Biggggggg Love 😘😘😘😘😘😘 @pinky.bala you always show up 🤍"

@zosuliwe added:

"Great knock thus far 50 not out … we raise a glass and celebrate this life … 🥂🍾"

@adoniszanele commented:

"Oh bethuna uDabs we country 🥹 ❤️ 🙌 🔥 👏 Happy belated 50th birthday Dikela 🥂 🥳 to many more 🍾"

The Bala Family drama

The Bala family may share a special bond, but they are not without their own family drama. Most of the fallout between the famous siblings has been discussed on their popular reality show Bala Family which was renewed for Season 2 on Mzansi Magic.

Fans have also shared their take on several issues including Zwai baring Phelo Bala from using the Bala name for business purposes to Phelo Bala's rehab drama.

Zwai Bala accused of being jealous of Loyiso Bala

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans are convinced that Zwai Bala is bitter and jealous of his younger brother, Loyiso.

Where would fans be without some drama from the Balas? The family recently renewed their show for a new season and has been dishing out scandal after scandal since it kicked off.

