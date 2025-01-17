Media personality and singer Phelo Bala is reportedly recovering well after voluntarily admitting himself to a rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga to address personal issues

The star faced a challenging 2024, including a ban from using the Bala Family name and an alleged attempt to escape rehab

The upcoming season of The Bala Family will reportedly showcase his struggles, recovery, and family dynamics

Media personality Phelo Bala is allegedly recovering well after admitting himself voluntarily to rehab. The star is reportedly dealing with personal issues.

Phelo Bala is allegedly doing well in rehab.

Source: Instagram

Phelo Bala still in rehab

Reality TV star and singer Phelo Bala is still admitted to a rehabilitation centre and is reportedly doing well. The Bala Family star had a tumultuous 2024, from being banned from using the Bala Family name by his brother Zwai Bala to allegedly trying to escape from the rehabilitation facility in Mpumalanga just a month after his drug relapse.

A family friend allegedly confirmed to ZiMoja that the media personality is still admitted to the institution and getting the help he deserves. The report also noted that the star has been dealing with several personal issues that led him to seek professional help.

"He admitted himself, voluntarily with the help of his family at a rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga. I can't go into detail about substances and all those things, but he burned a lot of bridges with friends and family members. He would throw unwarranted tantrums, and the last straw was when he became violent with a friend."

Phelo Bala allegedly recovering well

The Bala Family viewers will allegedly get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in the upcoming season. Although Phelo is reportedly recovering well and returning to his old self, the family plans to share his journey. The source added:

"It's a very sensitive topic, but that is what a reality show is all about, showing the good, the bad, and the ugly."

Phelo Bala is reportedly still in rehab.

Source: Instagram

