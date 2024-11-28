Phelo Bala, reality TV star and Bala Family member, allegedly escaped from a Johannesburg rehabilitation centre after a drug relapse

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula claimed Phelo fled just a month into treatment, sparking criticism online

Social media users reacted by calling him a spoiled rich kid and suggesting alternative care facilities for his recovery

Reality TV star and media personality Phelo Bala allegedly ran away from a rehabilitation centre in Johannesburg. Phelo was in rehab for allegedly using drugs.

Phelo Bala escapes from rehabilitation

Phelo Bala is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The Bala Family star recently made headlines when his elder brother, Zwai Bala, asked him not to use the Bala family for business purposes.

According to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Phelo Bala is on the run after escaping from a Johannesburg rehabilitation centre just a month after his relapse. Khawula's post read:

"Phelo Bala has escaped at a rehabilitation center in Johannesburg a month after his drug relapse."

SA reacts to news about Phelo Bala

Social media users accuse Phelo Bala of acting like a spoiled rich kid. Others dropped suggestions of where his brothers should take him for proper care.

@incontroZA said:

"Sometimes I wonder why most of the rehabs that these celebs attend are in Randburg? They should go somewhere far cause if he walks two blocks he can get stuff at Randburg CBD."

@bozzie_t commented:

"This laitie is going to be a hobo."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"I’m today years old finding out Phelo is / was on drugs. Bo Sangoma bona ? Batho enele Moya kapa li drugs?"

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"I give up at this point."

@Undip_ said:

"Zwai Bala will have to work harder on this one."

@miss_machika said:

"Take him to Ladgac, Mr Moloto will sort him out."

Phelo Bala banned from using Bala name for business opportunities

