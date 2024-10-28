Zwai Bala stripped his brother Phelo Bala of the right to use the Bala surname for business, claiming the name holds brand value built over years

The viral video of the conversation shared on X sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting Zwai and others sympathising with Phelo

Social media users expressed varied opinions, questioning Zwai’s authority over the family name and labelling the sibling dispute as shocking and unfortunate

The Bala family drama is getting intense. Social media users were shocked by a recent video showing Zwai Bala stripping Phelo off the Bala name.

Phelo Bala has been restricted from using their family name for commercial purposes. Image: @zeebala and @phelobala

Source: Instagram

Phelo Bala banned from using their surname

Just when you thought the Phelo family drama wouldn't get spicier, the famous family pulled another shocker. The stars have been sharing their lives on their popular show, The Bala Family.

A video shared on X by a user with the handle @brainzbhungane showed Zwai Bala explaining to Phelo that he had been banned from using the family's surname for business opportunities. He said:

" Dear Phelo, your business opportunities were and are highly due to the strength of the brand Bala, which you were afforded access to. Again you will agree that this is way more than just a regular surname as it has immense value carried mostly by its reputation. A lifelong investment went into this brand.

"To cut to the chase, I think it is only fair of me to afford you the opportunity to surrender the use of brand Bala for commercial steps without taking legal steps."

Mzansi reacts to the Bala family drama

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the now-viral video. Some took Phelo's side, while others supported Zwai Bala.

@BinaTau2 said:

"Yhoo… this part left me speechless. I understand that he feels Betrayed and that Phelo needs to pick a side. But Yhoo…. I felt numb."

@LeedongaBaepz commented:

"Stripped Phelo for using the surname, your mother's child, Zwai is wrong for doing that."

@keatlaretswe_m wrote:

"He’s not wrong since Phelo always pulls the “I’m not a Bala” card whenever it suits him."

@MrsR_Unicorn said:

"Haibo. Is Zwai the sole owner of that surname? Uyanya."

@mbakho commented:

"Sooo soo sad and silly, more especially considering the fact that he didn’t name himself. How about he says that to the mum that registered his name with Bala."

@ofentsegabashan added:

"What a horrible sibling."

The Bala Family renewed for Season 2

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Balas are returning to the small screens. The epic reality show, The Bala Family, has been renewed for a second season, and the news was met with ecstatic fans.

The hit reality TV show, The Bala Family, is returning for Season 2 on Mzansi Magic.

