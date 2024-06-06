Mzansi Magic's hit reality TV show, The Bala Family , has been picked up for Season 2

The show centres around the lives of the famous Bala brothers, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo and their entire family

Viewers are excited about the show, and many agree that the show needed another season because of its unique storyline

The Balas are coming back to the small screens. The epic reality show, The Bala Family, has been renewed for a second season, and the news was met with ecstatic fans.

‘The Bala Family’ has been renewed for Season 2 and will premiere in August. Image: @phelobala

Source: Instagram

Bala reality show returns with new season

The hit reality TV show, The Bala Family, is returning for Season 2 on Mzansi Magic.

The show, often praised for its raw, uncut and unique storyline, follows the lives of the renowned Bala brothers, Zwai, Loyiso, Phelo, and their entire family.

The news was shared by entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald on X, adding that it will premier in August.

Fans amped up for Season 2

Viewers of the show eagerly anticipate the premiere, with many hoping that Season 3 is already in production.

This is because fans are frustrated by the long breaks between seasons. Overall, everyone eagerly awaits August to come so they can indulge in the Bala brothers.

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"That’s great. To be honest, this show was good, and it really deserved another season."

@Tumi_MissLekay exclaimed:

"Can’t wait! Tata Jafta will forever be missed, may his soul rest in eternal peace."

@RaisingPhoenix_ stated:

"Yes! Hopefully they are shooting season 3 is we speak. We can't have these long breaks between the seasons."

@LedwabaQueen celebrated:

"Ohh they are deserving. Many of us judged a book by its cover. Can’t wait."

@Iamnowal_skn said:

"The news I’ve been waiting for since their last season."

@ontiretse27 lauded:

"Season 1 was really good, happy for them."

The Bala family lays Tata Jaftha to rest

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Bala family mourned the loss of their father, Sebenzile “Tatu Jafta”. The much-loved family man is said to have died suddenly after a trip to the hospital.

Loyiso, Zwai, and Pinky sent heartfelt messages to their father and received comforting words from their supporters.

