The Bala family is mourning the loss of their father, Sebenzile “Tatu Jafta”

The beloved family man is said to have died suddenly after a trip to the hospital

Loyiso, Zwai, and Pinky sent heartfelt tributes to their father and received comforting words from their supporters

The Bala family is in mourning after the tragic passing of their father. Tatu Jafta sadly passed away in February 2024 and received tribute messages from his grieving family and fans.

Bala family mourns father's loss

It's a sad week for the Bala family after their father's untimely passing. Sebenzile Jafta, affectionately known as Tatu Jafta, died on Saturday morning, 10 February 2024.

According to Loyiso Bala, Tatu Jafta died suddenly after going to the hospital on Thursday, 8 February 2024, but sadly never returned as they saw him. The reality TV stars confirmed his passing on their Instagram pages:

"Despite our hopes, he didn't return. We express gratitude for the time spent with him. May his soul rest in peace."

Pinky and Zwai Bala sent a joint message in honour of their father:

"We were still watching out and hoping that he would come back to be with us. We hope his soul rests in peace, and we are grateful for the time we had with him."

Mzansi shows love to the Bala family

Netizens gathered to pay their respects to Tatu Jafta and sent comforting messages to the Bala family:

South African actress Natasha Thahane was shocked:

"Oh no! Tatu Jafta."

Mzansi actress Aalamina Mosese said:

"Sincere condolences."

ladydu_sa comforted the family:

"I'm so sorry."

Gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo wrote:

"Oh no! You and the family are in our prayers. Sending you lots of love."

ladydkhoza was stunned:

"Haibo! Not our beloved."

ayandaborotho posted:

"Strength to you and the family."

