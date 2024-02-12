International DJ and music producer Black Coffee spoke out a month after his tragic accident

The star posted a lengthy heartwarming message to his fans and followers, thanking them for respecting his privacy during his healing period

Black Coffee also thanked God for giving him yet another chance in life and that he can't wait to get back to the dance floor

Black Coffee is back on social media after his tragic accident a month ago. Image: @realblackcoffe

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-award-winning South African DJ, Black Coffee is well and recovering very well after his tragic travel accident on his way to a scheduled gig Mar Del Plata.

Black Coffee back on social media 1 month after accident

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker was involved in a plane accident a month ago and is now back on social media. Enhle Mlotshwa's ex-husband recently shared a heartwarming message on Instagram about his recovery and how he is feeling now after the accident.

The star wrote a lengthy message feeling thankful to his fans and followers for respecting his privacy during his time of recovery. He wrote:

"Thank you for respecting my privacy during an int*mate and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels, I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon.

"I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance.❤️Announcement for the near future shows coming soon. Big Love, Black Coffee #Godsveryown"

See the post below:

SA shows Black Coffee love

Many netizens flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages and comments. See them below:

stogie_t said:

"God is Great."

seekay_sa wrote:

"Get well king."

dothemost_sa mentioned:

"prayers were heard glad you well."

basetsanakumalo commented:

"Grace and upon Grace. Thank you Lord."

djtira responded:

"Get better bro."

bustarhymes replied:

"King @realblackcoffee sending love and light King and wishing you a speedy recovery family!!"

Mzansi saddened by Black Coffee's accident news

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans were very shocked to hear the news about DJ Black Coffee.

Many people sent their well-wishes to Coffee as he received treatment for his injuries and are hailing him for his amazing work.

Source: Briefly News