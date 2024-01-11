New information regarding DJ Black Coffee's plane accident in Argentina has been released

The Grammy-award winning DJ reportedly suffered severe blows to his body during an emergency landing

Black Coffee was going to a show in Mar Del Plata when his private jet experienced severe air turbulence

Black Coffee reportedly suffered severe blows to his body. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

There has been new information regarding DJ Black Coffee's plane accident in Argentina.

Black Coffee suffered severe blows to his body

According to IOL, the Grammy-award winning DJ reportedly "suffered powerful blows to his body" during an emergency landing. Black Coffee was on his way to a show in Mar Del Plata when his private jet experienced severe air turbulence.

The venue, Club Mute, where he was booked to perform, released a statement informing patrons of the unfortunate accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“Dear Argentinian fans, Black Coffee regrets to inform you that as a result of severe air turbulence on his private plane from Florianopolis to Mar del Plata, he had to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport.

"He suffered severe blows to his body, and at this moment, he is at a clinic in the same city under observation.”

Black Coffee is surrounded by family and his team

The Drive hitmaker is under the care of health workers and is very optimistic about his speedy recovery.

"The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries. We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team."

Minister Zizi Kodwa sends well-wishes to Black Coffee

Joining legions of Black Coffee's fans, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, sent out a post on X wishing Black Coffee a speedy recovery.

Kodwa hailed Black Coffee as one of the artists who have elevated South African music.

He mentioned Black Coffee's extensive work in elevating South African music.

"I wish you a speedy recovery @RealBlackCoffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family, who were with him last night. All the best in your recovery Mashimane, Zukuzela, Masiyana."

Mzansi saddened by Black Coffee's accident news

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans were very shocked to hear the news about DJ Black Coffee.

Many people sent their well-wishes to Coffee as he received treatment for his injuries and are hailing him for his amazing work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News