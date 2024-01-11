Minister Zizi Kodwa has wished Black Coffee a speedy recovery after he was involved in a severe plane accident

The Grammy-award winning DJ was on his way to a show in Mar Del Plata, Argentina

Black Coffee is said to be receiving medical attention and is very much positive about his speedy recovery

Minister Zizi Kodwa sent his well wishes to Black Coffee. Image: David Becker/ Oupa Bopape

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has wished Black Coffee a speedy recovery after he was involved in a severe plane accident.

Black Coffee involved in an accident

The Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee was involved in a severe plane accident in Argentina. The DJ was en route to a scheduled show in Mar Del Plata when the accident occurred.

DJ Black Coffee is said to be receiving medical attention and is very positive about his speedy recovery. His team shared that he is surrounded by his family.

"The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries. We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team."

Zizi Kodwa lauds Black Coffee's work in SA music

Minister Zizi Kodwa joined legions of Black Coffee supporters who wished the DJ all the best in his recovery.

He mentioned Black Coffee's extensive work in elevating South African music.

"I wish you a speedy recovery @RealBlackCoffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family, who were with him last night. All the best in your recovery Mashimane, Zukuzela, Masiyana."

Mzansi sends their well wishes to Black Coffee

Under the comments section, netizens joined the minister in wishing Black Coffee well.

@Bonang01264249 said:

"Speedy recovery DJ."

@Maki_Motsepe said:

"Our very to South African Own Legend."

@misslove6722 wished:

"Speedy recovery to him."

@comkhad said:

"Prayers to him and his family. A legend in the game. Get well soon, Black Coffee."

@moagi_masike mentioned:

"He did wonders at the Madison Square Gardens just last year. May he recover so he can return to doing what he loves most."

