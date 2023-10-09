Mzansi praised all the celebrities that went to support our very own Black Coffee at Madison Square Garden in New York

The likes of Tbo Touch, Oskido, Mac G and Major League DJz were spotted in New York over the weekend

Netizens showered the celebs with heartfelt messages as they showed the Fetch Your Life hitmaker support

Oskido, Mac G and Major League DJz were some of the celebrities that supported Black Coffee in New York. Image: @majorleaguedjz, @oskidoibelieve, @macgunleashed

Black Coffee has already been certified as a GOAT of the music industry. the renowned DJ and record producer recently shut down New York.

Mzansi celebs support Black Coffee in New York

Legendary DJ and producer Black Coffee has been the talk of town lately. Ever since he announced that he would be headlining at the iconic Madison Square Gardens in New York, South African netizens have been showering the star with love.

He also made headlines when news of his show at the Madison Square Gardens being sold out was announced.

Recently, Mzansi's celebrities were captured in New York mingling with Black Coffee as they travelled all the way to support the star. A social media user @MDNnewss posted various pictures of the celebrities that were abroad with Black Coffee.

In the pictures were Tbo Touch, Oskido, Mac G, the Major League DJz and others among them.

"South African celebrities showed up to support Black Coffee in Madison Square Garden."

Netizens salute celebs for supporting Black Coffee

Shortly after the tweet was posted, social media users and fans of the Fetch Your Life hitmaker applauded the public figures who supported him. Check out some of the comments below:

@Mbalieh_D said:

"Lovely."

@Kozzy_8 wrote:

"Celebrities?? Who are they?? I only see Coffee."

@Limpooi17 replied:

"For some reason I thought MacG and the Major League boys ke photoshop."

@E_Thokozile responded:

"Touch is not going to give that horn a break when he gets back to report on the event."

@Am87Kekae replied:

"That's wonderful."

@PlainNqo responded:

"This is lovely to see."

@Dondi0211 said:

"Awesome."

@Thendo_Khae_ complimented:

"I love this."

