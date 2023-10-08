DJ Black Coffee has pulled off a successful show at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York

The KwaZulu-Natal muso became the first South African DJ and producer to headline a show at the arena

South African netizens are bursting with pride following the concert and they are showering Black Coffee with praise

DJ Black Coffee performed at the sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first South African DJ and to headline a performance at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Special guests and stage setup

The monumental event took place on Saturday 7 October and the lineup included other SA artists like Major League DJs, Bucie, and Msaki. The show was a visual spectacle, featuring a 12-piece orchestra and a 360-degree stage setup.

DJ Black Coffee posts Instagram pic

Moments before gracing the stage, the 47-year-old Grammy Award winner shared a picture on his socials. The snap with the black-and-white background captured his game face, symbolising the calm before the storm.

See the Instagram post below:

SA claps for DJ Black Coffee

South Africans are overflowing with pride following Black Coffee's sold-out performance at the iconic venue.

Read some of the comments below:

Zakhele King Petse said:

"Best DJ ever!"

Sima Fani mentioned:

"He’s the history but we never appreciated him and sad."

Bethu Kat Seabi commented:

"South Africa on a global scale. Praise to him."

Tebogo Nhlapo wrote:

"Congrats to Black Coffee for flying the SA flag higher."

Mziwenkosi Dyani added:

"Raise the flag high at the world's most famous arena."

Sipho Nkuna stated:

"Congratulations my brother you made history for the whole of Africa. You're king of music."

