A female graduate from the University of Johannesburg collected her qualification in an epic way

The woman proudly performed a fierce Zulu dance on stage and represented her culture beautifully

The footage of the special moment was shared on TikTok, and SA people said it gave them goosebumps

A woman did a Zulu dance on stage at her graduation. Image: @ndlovukazi97

Source: TikTok

One woman graduated from the University of Johannesburg and collected her qualification like a queen. She went to the event dressed in traditional Zulu clothes and busted some dance moves before the dean conferred her with a qualification.

Video of proud UJ graduate goes viral on TikTok for doing Zulu dance

The graduate's video was posted on TikTok by @ndlovukazi97, and it gathered more than 204 000 views and 16 000 likes. The university staff seated on the stage can be seen blushing and smiling hard as the confident woman dazzled before them.

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers clap for vibey graduate

People were moved by her enthusiasm and the meaningful song that was stitched onto the clip. Netizens said she put their graduation days to shame and made them feel like redoing that once-in-a-lifetime moment.

@ZeesDelishPlatters said:

"Manje you left your paper behind and the poor man feels rejected. This is so beautiful congratulations ❤️"

@KaraboMmaphalaMothwa mentioned:

"OMG, this gave me goosebumps. Congratulations dearest."

@user3371015809874 stated:

"Wow, Jesus it's really you, that take off for joy. The background song is the song.Yay, congratulations, sis wam."

@ KATLEGOFAITH added:

"Congratulations. The audio is touching. The singer is anointed."

@phumelelahlongwane said:

"This is beautiful, congratulations sisi."

@MakhwitingPontsho asked:

"Where is your paper? I am so stressed did you get it? Congratulations."

@user5332483062915 commented:

"The only vibe that makes me feel like I did not graduate at all."

@gp88 wrote:

"I am for the lyrics, your happiness. It gave me goosebumps. God will always be on our side. This is naturally beautiful dade."

Pretoria graduate catwalks on stage before collecting qualification, video goes viral: "Naomi Campbell"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that getting a tertiary education is a privilege in South Africa. Very few people get the opportunity to further their studies beyond High School.

One woman was overjoyed on her graduation day and made the most of the few seconds on stage before she was awarded a qualification.

