A video of a gogo performing amapiano dance moves had people grinning like crazy on social media

The woman dignified the trendy moves, and her performance brightened people's timelines on TikTok

The TikTok video went viral, and netizens posted interesting comments and rated the old lady's dance

Videos about older people having fun and letting loose perform well with Mzansi social media users. They dispel the perception that older adults are boring and don't have fun.

Video of gogo's amapiano dance moves impresses netizens

One lady proved to youngsters online that she still had gas in her tank and showed off her hip amapiano dance moves. The gogo looked respectable in her pink housecoat and doek and reminded people of their grandmothers.

Her video was posted by @tshepisomitchellh and has gained more than 84 000 views and 12 000 likes. Hundreds of people gave the gogo rave reviews in the comments, and some joked that she is a retired groovist.

Watch vibey old woman in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi gives the lovely gogo a warm reception on TikTok

@MrsMakakwaMntimande said:

"Can we talk about how pretty Gogo is?"

@Mbalenhle Ntshangase wrote:

"This one was a slay queen at her young age."

@Black_Woman01 mentioned:

"A retired groovist, wae bona."

@creezy commented:

"Oscar Mbo, come outside. She just wanna talk."

@tshephopitja posted:

"Haha, gogo can dance much better than most TikTokkers. God bless gogo."

@Marurla89 added:

"In her mind and heart, she feels like she is dancing like a 2K."

@Lulama-TravelGoTo:

"This made me smile, I love her!"

@promisedsithole2:

"The aim is not to sweat."

Mzansi laughs at TikTok video showing gogo trolling beautiful young woman's dance: "Granny mara"

In another story, Briefly News reported that dance videos where the person trying to groove gets trolled are the best! One young lady recorded her gogo, and Mzansi was there for her innocence.

The elderly deserve more credit than they get. Moments like this might have been inconvenient at the time but will be cherished for a lifetime, especially when that person is no longer.

