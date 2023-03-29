A cute video showing a granny getting in the way of a TikTok dance video warmed hearts

TikTok user @lethabo.mekoaa shared a video of her trying to record a dance challenge and her gogo getting in the way

People loved how special this moment was and also were surprised at how beautiful granny is

Dance videos where the person trying to groove gets trolled are the best! One young lady had her gogo casually come right in front of the camera, and Mzansi was there for her innocents.

Source: TikTok

The elderly deserve more credit than they get. Moments like this might have been inconvenient at the time but will be cherished for a lifetime, especially when that person is no longer.

A gorgeous woman’s TikTok dance video gets trolled by granny

TikTok user @lethabo.mekoaa shared a video of her trying to record a dance challenge and her gogo innocently going right in front of the camera as if she had no idea what was going on.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi are here for gogo and her ageless beauty

People were impressed by how beautiful the woman’s granny is, and let her know that this moment was super special.

Read some of the comments:

@Harrietrikhotsow:

"Magogo you are beautiful."

@PebblesRe:

"Get out of granny’s way. She is the main character in this show."

@herschelle:

"Granny said you got time to lean, you got time to clean."

@Mildred Milly Molekw:

"Yeeess koko minding her own business."

@Shaiqua Jackson:

"Keep dance girl make your granny stop dancing by Beyonce."

@Cholofelo Linda Keab:

"The story of how you just became an extra in your own video."

@Andile Hlophe:

"Yeeeees wena gogo. I love her, and the small stare she gives the cam as she walks away."

