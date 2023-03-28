A shady baby with an attitude has gone viral on TikTok for side-eyeing her father in a funny way

The bundle of joy can be seen in the video starring at her father like he had done something wrong to her

The TikTok video got over 1.8 million views, and people posted interesting comments about the baby's facial expressions

A baby went viral for her shady facial expressions. Image: @cautiouscam

Source: TikTok

A cute baby became a viral sensation for her shady facial expressions. She gave her father the death stare while lying on a cushion in the 15 seconds TikTok video.

Video of baby with an attitude goes viral

The dad, who goes by the TikTok handle @cautiouscam_, posted the video, which went viral with 1.8 million views.

People said in the comments that the video had them dying with laughter because the little girl looked disgusted by her dad.

The man tried to get her baby to cheer her up, but she did not smile for one second. Netizens joked that her bombastic side eye was legendary and that babies are giving their parents hell.

Watch the adorable baby's expressions in the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers react to the shady baby's video:

@naay said:

"She is looking at you like you don’t know anything about personal space.”

@Mindy Mcrae wrote:

"This needs sound."

@Lily Panilawon commented:

"When I’m tryna sleep and my boyfriend comes over."

@they.hate_vickyxx posted:

"This is how your kid is going to look at you after they see who their father is."

@tamialisakeishay added:

"She is side-eyeing you because she is not able to turn her head."

@IHQueen mentioned:

"She is like you are bothering me right now, lol."

@ewelina01321 wrote:

"Bombastic side eye."

@a.uroradeantoniis said:

"Bombastic side eye, criminal offensive side eye."

