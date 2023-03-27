A little chubby girl became a viral sensation and made millions of people feel all warm and fuzzy inside

The cute baby was walking around her home, and that was enough to steal people's hearts on social media

The TikTok video was seen by more than 7.8 million people across the globe and got thousands of comments

A TikTok video of a chubby baby had people feeling broody. Image: @hleeeeeeeeee

Source: TikTok

Babies don't have to do much to get people's attention and soak up all the love by being stinking cute. One Mzansi little is a trending topic, and people are gunning to squeeze her cheeks and smell her baby rolls.

Woman posts video of adorable niece and it sparks debate

Her aunt, @hleeeeeeeeee, posted the TikTok and gushed about her cuteness. The video gathered 7.8 million views in just three days, and people discussed the babies' weight in the comments. The clip got many people broody, but some said her weight was concerning and suggested she get checked by a doctor.

Check the baby's cute waddle in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers discuss the chubby baby

@Karabojakematlala said:

"The elders in the rural village would love her so much. It's their definition of a healthy child."

@Fay stated:

"Justice for this kid."

@SHESHAhernandez asked:

"How does this happen? I feel bad."

@SHAMMAH posted:

"I keep fighting for my place in heaven because of this app."

@fafass32 asked:

"When did she start walking, mine is 12 months now and she is chubby like yours too but she hasn't started walking yet."

@Dani Kiesow commented:

"Aw! I bet her rolls smell like baby powder, she’s so precious ❤️"

@ddoty1 added:

"Oh my giggles, l love her little happy face. She's adorable."

@Clairelou wrote:

"Omg, she's too cute, I just want to squeeze that pretty face."

