What is the most expensive horse breed in the world? Top 20 list

Horses are among the most beautiful and valuable creatures on the planet. They have been domestic for over 4000 years now. Just like dogs, they can act as a great companion to humankind. In addition, these creatures have been used for transportation and were used for wars. This article has the top 20 list of the most expensive horse breeds globally. See them below!

What are the top 10 most expensive horse breeds? These creatures are magnificent and are known for their elegance and grace. However, keeping and rearing them is an engaging job or hobby for certain people. All these breeds are different and unique in their way. They also come in their specific colours. So, what is the most expensive horse in the world in 2021? This article has everything you need to know.

Top 20 list of the most expensive stallions in the world

Stallions have played a significant role in the civilization of human beings. Besides, they are bred for different reasons. Therefore, a stallion's worth is highly dependent on factors such as breed, age, capabilities, speed, etc.

What is the most expensive colour of a horse? Bay, which can range from dull red to yellow to brown, is the most prized pony colour. Other desirable stallion colours are chestnut, dark brown, and black. This article has the top 20 list of the most costly stallions in descending order.

1. Thoroughbred

How much is the most expensive horse? Thoroughbreds are best known for their incredible speed, and they hold more racing world records than any other breeds. Besides, this is the most expensive horse ever sold. Fusaichi Pegasus was sold as a yearling for an incredible price that is believed to be between $60 million and $70 million.

Their unparalleled speed makes them a crowd favourite in the stallion racing world.

2. Friesian

This breed has been there for centuries in the Netherlands. However, it is considered a rare breed and almost went extinct. Physically, the Friesian has a long flowing mane, black coat, and an elegant gait that makes it very appealing to any pony lover. A reliable Friesian bloodline stallion can fetch up to $100,000 and above.

3. Dutch WarmBlood

As their name suggests, this breed hails from the Netherlands. They have solid colours, making them delightful to look at in competitions. As one of the most costly horse breeds globally, the Dutch Warmblood is one of the most successful competition breeds. Depending on the stallion's training level and age, you can get one at a cheaper price ranging from $10,000 to $75,000.

4. Arabian

The Arabian is one of the oldest and most famous horse breeds. They typically respond well to training and have historically shown true loyalty toward the people they care for. The Arabian could cost you anywhere from $25,000 to $300,000.

5. Akhal-Teke

It is considered the rarest horse in the world. Famous for its endurance, speed, metallic gold sheen, and overall beauty, this distinct pony is primarily found in the country of Turkmenistan. Akhal Teke's price is $100,000.

6. Selle Francais

A crossbreed of the Warmblood, the Selle Francais is a highly-respected Olympic showjumper. Bred with exclusive equestrian activities in mind, they are very athletic animals. They cost $2,000 – $40,000.

7. Andalusian

Andalusian is well known for its elegant mane and high energy. In addition, they display athleticism stamina, making them an excellent choice for long-distance running events. The cost can range from $15,000 to $50,000.

8. Hanoverian

Bred to be trainable, Hanoverians are elegant. Most are fairly large, about 16-16.2 hands, with strong limbs and backs and a powerful body. Originally developed in Germany, they were once used in agriculture and for military and coaches. Strong limbs and backs give them a powerful body. They cost between $7,000 and $100,000.

9. Oldenburg

The Oldenburg, also called the Oldenburger, was given its name after the German aristocrat Count Graf Anton Gunther von Oldenburg. They were selectively bred for war, and they are descendants of carriage stallions called Alt-Oldenburger. They have fairly short legs, a deep chest, a long neck, and large hooves. You can find them in grey, brown or black, and they have a calm demeanour. They cost $4,000-$100,000.

10. Lipizzaner

The breed is named for the Lipizza Stud of the Habsburg monarchy. Generally grey in colour, the Lipizzan is a breed of the Baroque type. The price range is between $3,000 and $60,000.

11. Quarter

It is amongst the most popular mount breed in the United States of America. The stallion of the American West is one of the most versatile breeds that exist today. The average price is around $3,500.

12. Paint horse

It is amongst the most beautiful stallions globally, covered with white blotches on its black and brown skin. Relatively small, they have strong and balanced bodies. They cost between $1,000 and $5,000.

13. Mustang

Mustang is a Spanish breed that started selling in America in the early 20th century. They are known for their six senses, intelligence, and control over their speed. They are well-suited to harsh terrains as well as changeable conditions. The mustang price is $10, 250.

14. Gypsy Vanner

It is one of the most beautiful animals on the planet. Gypsy Vanners are small in stature, only 14-15 hands, but they are broad and heavy in appearance with long manes and tails and thick feathers behind the knees and hocks. They generally cost from $4,000 to $30,000.

15. Clydesdale

This makes a perfect choice for people who are looking for a good-looking, cooperative, and graceful pony.

The pony can be recognized from its white hair grown around its leg. They are also easy to understand, train and ride. They cost around $5000.

16. Appaloosa

They are a very loyal and friendly breed, so they are suitable for young people. They are gentle yet muscular and have powerful legs. Depending on the age and pedigree, the price fluctuates between $1,000 and $10,000.

17. Holsteiner

Holsteiners are among the oldest warmblood breeds that still exist today. They are beautiful creatures with a tremendous reddish-brown colour. These stallions are also suited for ranch work and can take to the racetrack or show ring with equal ease. Price Range: $3,000 to $50,000.

18. Morgan

Morgan is the symbol of Vermont and is characterized by its compact, muscular build, smallish stature, arched neck, and classicly refined appearance. The broadhead and their very expressive eyes give them a gentle aura. Price range between $2500 and $4,000.

19. Tennessee Walker

Tennessee Walker is known for its distinctive four-beat gait. It was initially bred for southern farms and plantations. Despite its showy movements, it is a calm breed and copes well with Western and English saddles for trail rides or performances. Its price varies from $600 to $8,500.

20. Shetland Pony

The Shetland pony is a Scottish breed of pony originating in the Shetland Isles in the north of Scotland. It may stand up to 107 cm at the withers. It has a heavy coat, and its short legs are vital for its size. They are used for riding, driving, and pack purposes. They cost between $2000 to $10,000.

Above is a list of the most expensive horse breeds in the world. They are known for their speed, beauty, and longevity. However, the cost of owning one varies widely depending on the breed, length of training, age, and other factors. So, it is only fair that we spend a fair amount of money on them to maintain their health and wellbeing.

