If you and your friends want to do something different over a weekend besides the usual dinner, consider taking advantage of the country's local heritage sites, which offer more than just intriguing visuals. Here, we highlight the 10 best heritage sites in South Africa and their significance.

Heritage sites are an essential part of any country's culture, as it signifies the area's rich history, along with views and ideals that shape the country and its people in the present. Many natural, cultural and structural spots are significant to our country and its history, allowing everyone to experience and enjoy something different.

Heritage buildings in South Africa, in specific, provide you with more than just a visual appeal. They offer detailed information on the site you visit and why it is essential, including its history and place in today's society. Moreover, these areas are usually affordable.

Why are heritage sites in South Africa important?

South African heritage is integral to our democracy because it encourages social cohesion and promotes cultural diversity, which is essential in a diverse country. It also highlights our country's history and how far we have come.

How many heritage sites are in South Africa?

According to the official South African Tourism website, we have 10 official UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ranging from natural to man-made. Cultural Heritage Sites in South Africa comprise a significant part of these places.

10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in South Africa

Here are 10 of the top World Heritage Sites in South Africa, along with their significance to our country and which areas they are located in:

10. The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains

The setting sun illuminates a ridge covered in Aloes in the Baberton-Makhonjwa mountains of South Africa. Photo: Marieke Peche

The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains count as a natural heritage site and are also credited as being the first UNESCO World Heritage Site within the Mpumalanga province. The area comprises small hills and mountains that are within 80% situated in Mpumalanga and then 20% in Eswatini. Its vast nature and stunning views make it a significant spot in the area.

9. The Cape Floral Region

Pictured is Cape-style architecture at a scenic vineyard. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group

Another natural spot on the Cape Floral Region list is also one of the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Centres of Plant Diversity. Comprising 13 clusters, each has unique plant species capable of preserving the genetic viability of the diversity.

8. Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape

The vast savannah landscape is located at the confluence of the Limpopo and Shashe rivers. Photo: Richard Meissner

The Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape is a vast savannah landscape at the confluence of the Limpopo and Shashe rivers. But, it is more important than that. It was the biggest kingdom in the sub-continent before being absconded in the 14th century. It has pristine palace sites and has been an ideally reserved social and political composition over the past 400 years.

7. Ukhahlamba-Drakensberg Park

Sani Pass is situated within the uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park. Photo: Martin Harvey

A protected landscape in KwaZulu-Natal and covering 2,428.13 km², the Ukhahlamba-Drakensberg Park is a stunning wildlife sanctuary with diverse flora and fauna. On top of that, it has the most impressive collection of San rock paintings on the continent.

6. Vredefort Dome

The Witwatersrand gold fields are located in the Vredefort Dome. Photo: Attie Gerber

The Vredefort Dome in the Free State, also commonly called the Vredefort crater, is the main attraction and representative part of a more significant meteorite landing mark, also known as an astrobleme. It is 2,023 million years old, making it the oldest astrobleme globally; with a radius of 190 km, that is also the biggest of its kind.

5. ǂKhomani Cultural Landscape

Khomani Cultural Landscape is home to the ǂKhomani San people. Photo: @hallaboutafrica and @WelcomeWrites on Twitter (modified by author)

Located at the border with Botswana and Namibia, the Khomani Cultural Landscape is a vast area of sand that contains evidence of human life back to the Stone Age. It is associated with the ǂKhomani San people, along with proof of their general way of life.

4. Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape

The mountain ranges of the Richtersveld are rocky, uneven, and jagged, giving a distinctive look. Photo: Attie Gerber

The Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape is located in northern Namaqualand, with the semi-nomadic Nama people and their seasonal patterns. They migrate seasonally; this is the only location where they create portable rush-mat houses (haru om). The pastoralists use indigenous plants to make medicine and have a significant tradition associated with the land.

3. iSimangaliso Wetland Park

A kudu grazes inside the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Photo: Edwin Remsberg

Located in KwaZulu-Natal, the protected area of iSimangaliso Wetland Park has a centre comprising Lake St. Lucia. It has made itself an important place in the country for more than just its vast beauty. It has delicate and distinctive ecosystems that are invaluable.

2. The Cradle of Humankind

You can explore the caves of the Cradle of Humankind. Photo: VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm

For a good reason, the Cradle of Humankind is a world-renowned area that is a major tourist hotspot. It is home to the oldest recording of life, through the discovery of Homo naledi, which changed scientists' views on our missing links as humanoids. It is also home to a myriad of fossils and our believed ancestors.

1. Robben Island

Robben Island is where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated. Photo: Charles O'Rear

According to the official website for the popular tourist spot, Robben Island needs no introduction, being widely known as the unique symbol of 'the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, suffering and injustice' official website.

It was mainly used as a prison, military base, and hospital for the socially oppressed between the 17th and 20th centuries. It is also well known for being where Nelson Mandela served his time in prison.

The best heritage sites in South Africa offer stunning aesthetics and rich cultural history and do not break the bank to visit and enjoy. Any of these 10 options will provide you with most, if not all, benefits.

