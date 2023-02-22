Sandton, located north of the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, is one of South Africa's tourist destinations for its, among other things, fantastic coffee shops. With over 100 coffee shops in Sandton, local roasters and baristas constantly refine their craft, creating aromatic and exciting blends to satisfy even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs.

Coffee shops in Sandton have recently sprung up throughout the city, keeping up with the café culture worldwide. Whether you want to grab a quick cup of coffee or enjoy a nice cappuccino leisurely as the world passes by, there are many independent coffee shops in Sandton that you can visit.

Top 10 Sandton city coffee shops

This is a list of the best coffee shops in Sandton. The list focuses on authentic coffee shops that offer different blends of coffee to meet the needs and profile tastes of every client, whether local or international.

1. Father Coffee

This is one of the most reliable caffeine fixes in Johannesburg. They roast their fresh beans, so you know you are in good hands, and their prices are a good bargain.

Address: 73 Juta Street, Braamfontein

73 Juta Street, Braamfontein Phone number: +27 82 513 4258

2. Arbour Café & Courtyard

For those with pure food indulgence, Arbour is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also boast a perfect venue for special events.

Address: Shop 6 Wrenrose Court, 64 St Andrew St, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

Shop 6 Wrenrose Court, 64 St Andrew St, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Contacts: +27 10 753 2007

3. Olives and Plates

This is the perfect location for a catch-up over a cup of coffee. It is also known for its superb harvest table and elegant buffet.

Address: 7 Yale Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

7 Yale Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Contact: +27 11 717 9365

4. JB Rivers Hyde park

JB Rivers in Hyde Park Corner has been around since 1994, continuously striving to satisfy their customers' souls. With that, they know how vital quality coffee is for customers.

Address: 7 Yale Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa

7 Yale Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa Contacts: +27 11 717 9365

5. Workshop17 Café

This is an ideal place for members and visitors to come and engage with the ecosystem while enjoying coffee, a glass of wine, or a delicious meal. True to the spirit of innovation, Workshop17 is constantly exploring new, tasty, and healthy foods and beverage options.

Address: 138 West St, Sandown, Sandton, 2031, South Africa

138 West St, Sandown, Sandton, 2031, South Africa Phone: +27 10 599 0322

6. Casa das Natas

Casa das Natas is here to help you put things in perspective and always find the bright side of life. They have a delicious selection of coffees and beverages.

Address: Located in Sandton City Mall's Food Court area on Level 4 and in Rosebank Mall (next to Woolworths)

Located in Sandton City Mall's Food Court area on Level 4 and in Rosebank Mall (next to Woolworths) Telephone: +27115681248

7. Mantos Café

Mantos is where good friends and great coffee are a perfect blend. Mantos Cafe serves freshly prepared breakfast, brunch, and lunches.

Address: 100 South Road, Morningview Shopping Center, Morning Side Sandton

100 South Road, Morningview Shopping Center, Morning Side Sandton Telephone: 0118834343

8. Naked Coffee

Visit the café today and taste their Carbon-free in-store roasted coffee with the taste every coffee drinker loves.

Address: 163 5th Street, Sandton

163 5th Street, Sandton Telephone: +27118830291

9. Hardrock café Mandela Square

Enjoy fresh, delicious American cuisine like crafted sandwiches, savoury sides, all blends of coffee, and delicious salads at Hard Rock. It is one of the leading American coffee shops in Sandton.

Address: 10 & 10A, Mandela Square, 8 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, 2146, South Africa

10 & 10A, Mandela Square, 8 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, 2146, South Africa Phone: +27 11 784 3144

10. Craft Coffee

Craft coffee has been around for the last 50 years and is an artisanal-focused coffee roasting business. Craft prides itself in its impressive selection of premium blended coffees.

Address: 50 Gwigwi Mrwebi Street, Newtown, Johannesburg

50 Gwigwi Mrwebi Street, Newtown, Johannesburg Phone number: 0114920501

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions about coffee shops.

Which coffee shop is the most popular?

Starbucks is by far the most popular coffee chain in the world, with over 30,000 stores around the globe. One of the most significant reasons for their success is their transforming coffee culture in major countries such as the United States.

What makes a coffee shop unique?

Quality: high-quality ingredients, best brewing recipes, consistency, and fresh and appealing sweet & savoury selections are keys to success.

high-quality ingredients, best brewing recipes, consistency, and fresh and appealing sweet & savoury selections are keys to success. Selection : have the most popular products and something special that makes you unique.

: have the most popular products and something special that makes you unique. Seasonality: take advantage of seasonal products and phenomena.

Who are the main customers of coffee shops?

The target market of coffee shop sales can be just about anyone, but older populations are most dominant for consuming, while millennials are willing to spend more per cup.

What is the concept of a coffee shop?

Coffee houses essentially serve as centres of social interaction: a coffeehouse provides patrons with a place to congregate, talk, read, write, entertain one another, or pass the time, whether individually or in small groups.

Is there a difference between a coffee shop and a cafe?

While coffee shops focus on coffee, cafes concentrate more on food than coffee. However, most cafes have snacks such as bavarian doughnuts on their menu paired with coffee.

What services do coffee shops offer?

They primarily serve coffee, espresso-based drinks, and a small selection of snacks or pastries.

What are the benefits of drinking coffee?

Moderate coffee intake—about 2–5 cups a day—is linked to a lower likelihood of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver, and endometrial cancers, Parkinson's disease, and depression. It is even possible that people who drink coffee can reduce their risk of early death.

Above are the best coffee shops in Sandton. Visit one of these Sandton's coffee shops and enjoy the experience of authentic South Africa.

