15 best halal restaurants with halal breakfast in Cape Town

The halal food industry in South Africa, especially Cape Town, has tremendously expanded. For this reason, most restaurants in Cape Town are heavily investing in cooking these foods. It is interesting because not only Muslims enjoy these meals. Thus, halal restaurants in Cape Town will be ideal if you enjoy halal foods.

Best halal restaurants. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most restaurants in Cape Town are taking advantage of the untapped Muslim market. They have gone the extra mile to offer diverse halal meals to suit the needs of their clients. If you are looking for a good restaurant around you, check out some of these halal buffet restaurants in Cape Town that serve the best meals.

Top halal restaurants in Cape Town

Choosing the right service provider can be daunting due to the high competition among these eateries. Here are the best halal restaurants you can visit in Cape Town.

1. The Butcher's Wife

Contact: +27 21 696 2007

The Butcher's Wife is among the best halal restaurants in Cape Town. It is located in the heart of Athlone on Belgravia Road. It was re-invented from an Italian-based franchise and offers the best halal foods and other meals like pizza, pasta, and grills.

It is open from 10 am to 10 pm. You will find quality and hygienic halal foods served whenever you visit them. Interestingly, the prices are much better compared to other providers in town.

2. Syriana

Contact: +27 64 509 2823

Syriana is a Muslim-owned eatery located in Sea Point in Cape Town. Over time, the restaurant has become people's favourite because of the kinds of food they offer. Syriana operates from 9:00 to 24:00 all week except for Ramadaan. During Ramadan, they open at 13:00 and close at 24:00. Visit them for authentic halal Syrian food.

3. Saray Restaurant

Contact: +27 66 430 3391

Are you a fanatic of Turkish cuisine foods and halal meals? Saray might be the place to visit onwards. Facts have it that Saray has been among the unsurpassed halal restaurants in Cape Town CBD for a long time. Located in Cape Town CBD, it is open from Monday to Sunday. Unlike other restaurants, they operate uniquely.

4. La rocca

Contact: +27 21 555 0909

La rocca is a friendly halal restaurant in Cape Town. It is known for its excellent grills, breakfast, seafood, and light meals. The restaurant is situated on the lower level of Canal Walk Shopping Center.

It is a beautiful place for halal cuisines with family or a romantic date. The prices are friendly, and the services are top-notch. They operate from Monday to Sunday. Visit them today to taste the beautiful and sweetest meals you may have never had before.

5. District Café

Steak food. Photo: pexels.com, @vanmalidate

Source: UGC

Contact: +27 21 447 3444

District Café is another halal buffet restaurant in Cape Town. This family-owned business is located at the top of Roodebloem Road in Woodstock.

They guarantee a comfortable décor of tasty and personalized meals at friendly prices. Additionally, you can always make your order online if you cannot make it to the restaurant. However, the order must be above R100.

6. Jiah

Contact: +27 21 707 1001

Are you looking for ideas for halal restaurants near me? Jiah can be a good option for you. The restaurant is located in CBD – particularly on the lower slopes of Table Mountain. Judging from the reviews of the clients who have already visited the place, it is easy to conclude that they offer the best buffet for reasonable prices.

7. Senhor Calisto's

Contact: +27 11 026 2020

Senhor Calisto's is among the classy and affordable halal friendly restaurants in Cape Town. It is located on Victoria Road, Woodstock. It has been around for four years now.

Like the District Café, Senhor Calisto's is a family-owned eatery. Make your way there today to taste freshly prepared meals. While most people rarely believe that Portuguese people are not good with Arabic foods, you must visit them to prove this is a myth.

8. Col’Cacchio

Contact: +27 84 530 8308

Situated in Canal Walk in Cape Town, the eatery offers classic and freshest halal meals that will water your mouth all day. Col'Cacchio's meals are inspired by quality traditional ingredients.

Besides, they are leading in the area with the highest number visiting throughout the year. You should try its trendy meals to stay ahead like other happy clients.

9. Cafe Zor

Contact: +27 82 997 3252

Are you looking for halal places near me? Well, you need to make your way to Cafe Zor. It is located in Bo-Kaap. It is a new restaurant in town, but you cannot beat its meals and services. Unlike other eateries, Cafe Zor has a unique way of preparing the buffet and other traditional meals.

10. MoKsh Indian Restaurant

Assorted salads on bowls. Photo: pexel.com, @ellaolsson

Source: UGC

Contact: +27 21 906 8264

MoKsh is a word that means freedom or liberation. It also implies achieving the highest level of satisfaction. MoKsh Indian Restaurant is a high-class but expensive restaurant located in the Winelands, Cape Town. It offers affordable meals all day long throughout the week.

11. Eastern Food Bazaar

Contact: +27 21 461 2458

The Eastern Food Bazaar is located at 96 Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre. They offer affordable halal meals and street food from different regions of India, China, and Turkey. The menu features various flavours and sizes, making it perfect for sharing with friends.

12. Hungry For Halaal Catering & Spitbraai

Contact: +27 71 204 0360

Located at 17 Blossom Street, Silvertown, Hungry for Halaal Catering & Spitbraai offers halaal roasted meat or chicken, starters, desserts, and various drinks. They have excellent and affordable prices, and other meals are one of a kind.

13. Biesmiellah Restaurant

Contact: +27 21 423 0850

Biesmiellah Restaurant was founded on Muslim beliefs, religion, and morals, as well as habits that are central to their cuisine. All meals are halal, and alcohol is strictly prohibited. This is the place to go if you want to relax and enjoy your meals in a comfortable setting.

14. Alhambra Restaurant

Contact: +27 21 697 1214

Alhambra Restaurant is among the most popular halal restaurants in Cape Town that have been a household name for over a decade.

From light meals to succulent grills, their menu has something for everyone. Their establishment has a family atmosphere and always goes above and beyond, no matter how small, or large your event is.

15. The Avenue Restaurant & Grill

Contact: +27 21 671 0623

The Avenue Restaurant and Grill is located on 2nd Avenue in Harfield Village, Claremont, on the trendy restaurant strip. This is the place to go if you want to take your family out for a relaxing dinner. It is one of the best hala restaurants in Cape Town, serving many dishes.

What is halal?

Halal is an Arabic word that means permissible or allowed under Muslim law. Thus, halal foods are simply foods allowed in Arabic culture. It is also important to note that blood, alcohol, pork, carnivorous meals, and birds of prey are not permissible in Islamic law.

What makes a restaurant halal?

If all of the processed foods and ingredients are Halaal. They must not, however, be made of or contain any parts or products from animals that are forbidden by Islamic law or that have not been sla*ghtered in accordance with Islamic law.

Unlike in the past, you can now find affordable halal restaurants in Cape Town for satisfying meals. The eateries are spread across Cape Town, especially in the CBD.

READ ALSO: Ndebele culture, food, patterns, traditional attire, customs, houses, arts and facts

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the Ndebele culture and customs. The Ndebele people are well known for their artistic ability, particularly in the form of painted houses and colourful beadwork.

The Ndebele people are mostly found in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The community can be traced back to the larger Bantu community.

Source: Briefly News