A young woman shared a short video on TikTok of her verbal altercation with her e-hailing driver

She also posted a longer video explaining what led to their fight and her getting out of the driver's car

The passenger alleged that the driver demanded more money from the trip after her father tried to resolve the situation

A woman explained why she got into a fight with her e-hailing driver. Images: @khensii_m

E-hailing drivers make it easy for people to get from point A to point B with just a few taps on their phones. However, one driver didn't get a young woman to her destination after a heated argument cut their trip short.

Verbal altercation ensues

Khensile Mlangeni, who uses the handle @khensii_m on TikTok, uploaded a short clip of her interaction with her Bolt driver, who claimed she messed in his Volkswagen.

As she walks away from the man, Khensile shouts that he left her in the middle of the road and says she didn't want to do something before calling him a "rat-faced demon."

Forget these promo codes," she said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Woman shares details of fight with e-hailing driver

Khensile uploaded another video on her TikTok account to share her side of the story with app users.

She stated that after trying numerous e-hailing services, she opted for Bolt to take her to her destination. Once she got inside the man's car, she greeted him and claimed she received no greetings back.

She then asked the driver to stop at a shop so that she could make change from her R100. Before getting out, Khensile said she put her Stanley dupe filled with water on the seat.

"While I was making change, he was hooting outside for me to hurry up. I wasn't even inside the shop for a minute."

Khensile then claimed that after getting her change, she got inside the car, and before she could close the door, the man had already driven off, resulting in her cup falling and the contents wetting the seat.

She noted:

"When the cup fell, I closed the door, picked up the cup and started wiping the seat with tissues. As I'm wiping, he asks, 'So the next person that sits in this car must sit on a dirty seat?'"

The two allegedly had a back-and-forth about when Khensile should have informed the man about the wet seat, followed by the Bolt driver asking the young lady to get out of his car and demanding money.

The woman also alleged that the driver followed her after she exited the vehicle. She called her father, who arrived on the scene and offered to pay the man R50. The man refused, as he wanted more. The woman and her father drove away afterwards.

Khensile concluded:

"I've been trying to report him but with no luck."

Take a look at her storytime below:

