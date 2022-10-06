Bolt is again trending because one of their drivers made their female customers feel unsafe while using their services

The lady who was traveling with her small child had to abandon the ride because she feared for both their lives

Bolt publicly acknowledged her complaint and offered to remedy the situation, but many are calling for people to boycott the company

A woman on TikTok warns other women to be careful when requesting rides from Bolt. Image: @deveauneycotty/TikTok

Deveauney Cotty posted a three-minute video on her TikTok detailing her scary experience with a Bolt driver. She said that she requested a ride from Bolt to go to a birthday party with her daughter.

While on their way, the driver decided to take a different route, and he said he was going the other way because he was following instructions from the map.

She then asked the driver to follow her directions because her way would have taken them to the destination faster, and it was already dark outside.

The driver got irritated by her suggestion, so she opened the door because this was too much for her to deal with.

The driver allegedly reached for the cubbyhole to get something, which scared her because she was afraid that maybe he was getting a weapon. She fled with her daughter in the dark, and the driver started following them.

Bolt saw this trending video and reached out to the lady in her comments section.

Hi @deveauneycotty. We are so sorry to hear about your experience and the trauma this must have caused. Please may you report this in-app or email us on our website, and we will assist with trauma counseling for you and your daughter. We encourage you to open a case, and we will work with the police to investigate this and have the driver blocked, as we do not condone this behaviour.

Check out the full TikTok video below:

Many South Africans shared their experiences using the services of the notorious e-hailing company. Here are some of their comments:

@s.eemah_ posted:

"Can Bolt just disappear like ice cream trucks, yeses."

@elizabeth.devine wrote:

"People are scared to stop, you never know if it’s someone acting so they can hijack you. Sorry it happened."

@emlinlawrence suggested:

"Rather use Uber. I'm sorry this happened to you. Please share this driver's details."

@mickaylaoshea added:

"We were literally kidnapped by a Bolt driver I can very much relate to your trauma. I also used to use Bolt frequently.

@alrisha_rea mentioned:

"Bolt drivers are full of attitude, and when you tell them you'd rather get out, they insist that you do not care about the surroundings."

@roro_nel5 posted:

"Bolt needs to screen their drivers. We drove with a driver who was high as a kite. Really Bolt!"

@caii.lovecaitss commented:

"Thank God you guys are safe! Bolt, please do something our people are constantly complaining, and nothing is happening."

@missangelica05 wrote:

"I had two drivers on two different days that weren't the person in the picture. Both said they driving for someone, and refused to get in. Very sorry."

