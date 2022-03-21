A local man left Saffas feeling just as stunned as he was after he shared a screenshot message from a Bolt driver

In the message written in IsiZulu, the driver had asked the rider to bring him something to eat as he was feeling hungry

Saffas rolled on the floor laughing as they saw the funny side to the post, with some even sympathising with the driver

The use of e-hailing services has become a serious talking point across Mzansi of late, with women, particularly, fearing for their safety following various reported incidents of sexual assault.

But that's not the only thing that has Saffas guffawing online, thanks to the strange and unexpected experience of one person who'd requested a ride using the Bolt app. Striding willy-nilly to his Twitter account, @justwellington shared a screenshot of an in-app message he'd received from a driver.

A Twitter shared a message from a Bolt driver that left SA in stitches. Image: Getty Images, @justwellington

Source: UGC

"Nah. Bolt isn't real, hey," the caption read, highlighting the very real moment the local jumped out from his seat after he read the message.

Much in the same way, users across the social networking platform, many of whom were rolling on the floor laughing at the sight of the text, found themselves taking the mickey out of the entire situation.

According to the screenshot, the driver's text read:

"New message from Bolt Driver: 'OK. Uphathe into edliwayo noma u2 slice ngizowugoqa ngiwudle ngilambile'."

Translated to English, the text read:

"Bring something to eat, even if it is two slices [of bread]. I'll fold it and eat it. I'm starving."

The local's tweet gathered almost 6 000 likes at the time of publication, demonstrating the sheer comedic nature of the situation. The post was retweeted 1 400 times, with tweeps lighting up the mentions with more than 240 comments.

Locals laugh it off

@SaneleW2 wrote:

"Wait now. Are they even making money out of this thing if they can't even afford to buy themselves lunch?"

@Charlie_Kunene said:

"Knowing me, I'd have packed a whole s'khaftin."

@msstereo added:

"Are bolt owners that strict that this man couldn't even take R40 to buy himself a streetwise?"

Woman shares how she wittily shutdown a flirty cab driver

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that peeps on Twitter howled at a woman's humorous response to a taxi driver who pried into her personal life.

She recounted the inappropriate advance by saying:

"Bolt driver asked me, 'Do you have a man?' I said, 'I am a man!'," revealing further that her response worked towards shutting him down.

Twitter peeps were clearly impressed with the lady's quick-thinking response. Some also shared their unsavoury ordeals, while others applauded her for her smarts.

Source: Briefly News