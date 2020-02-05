Bolt (Taxify) car requirements and driver considerations

As Taxify rebrands to Bolt intending to revolutionise travel options, convenience and comfort continue to be on the forefront. The e-hailing app has brought much ease for travellers in South Africa, leading to thousands of clients locally. Interestingly, most drivers are interested in joining the platform but are unaware of the Bolt (Taxify) car requirements. Hence, there is a need to clarify the company's expectations from intending drivers.

Working for the company grants you the opportunity of becoming your boss to earn more. Image: @bolt_southafrica

One can use the Bolt app to request a cab or personal driver from their preferred location. The best part is that with Bolt (Taxify), you can become your boss and earn more to meet your needs. Some of the cities where the Taxify app operates include Johannesburg, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town.

Taxify driver requirements in South Africa

Some Bolt driver requirements in South Africa are in place if you consider becoming a driver with the company. Nevertheless, to start your journey with Taxify and join their drivers' list, there are a few sign-up processes that you must complete personally as a driver and for the car.

A valid driver's license or professional driving permit

Provide the vehicle or vehicles details and contact details of the driver on the platform

Proof of the vehicle certificate registration

A valid vehicle inspection report

A motor vehicle license disc with operator card from the Licensing Department

Proof of comprehensive insurance (Inclusive of a five million Rands passenger liability)

Third-party property damage

A minimum of 50,000 Rands for personal accident cover for each car passenger

A clean criminal record

A smartphone with an Android device Operating System

Once you have all those set, a few other things to do include the following:

Complete an online training session

Your username will be sent as a message

Create a personal password after getting the message

Submit your fingerprints

Which are the accepted Bolts model cars?

There are standard Bolt car requirements when it comes to the type of cars accepted by the company. However, some requirements differ in each city. The general requirements for their vehicles are:

Bolt eases the stress of getting a ride for its users. Photo: @bolt_southafrica

It must have gone for less than 100,000kms

It must be in a pretty good condition

It must beat the RaspberryONE Self inspection.

At the same time, there are five categories of their rides, and the vehicle requirements vary. Below are the categories and their vehicular requirements:

Requirements for cars to be used in urban cities

Bolt Go

The car’s model should be 2010 and above with 4-door hatchbacks

The car should be a 4-door sedan, and the model should be between 2010 and 2012

It must be either six or seven seaters SUV

Bolt Classic

The car must be a Sedan or SUV, and the model must be 2013 upwards

Bolt XL

The car should be a six to seven-seater and have a model of 2013 and above

Bolt Van

The car to be used must be eight to 11 seaters, and the model should be 2013 upwards

Bolt Premium

The cars are usually luxury Sedans and SUVs and should be between six and 11 seaters

Requirements for cars to be used in remote cities

Only the Bolt Classic, Bolt Go, and Bolt XL categories are available in these cities, and they have different vehicular requirements, including the following:

Bolt Classic

The car should be a six to 11 seater Sedan or SUV and have a model of 2010 and above

Bolt Go

The vehicle should be a hatchback with four doors and be a 2010 model and above

Bolt XL

The car should be a six to seven-seater vehicle with a model of 2010 upwards

Which models are accepted for Taxify Premium in Johannesburg?

The vehicle must be a 2010 model or newer

Qualified SUVs or four-door sedans

The vehicle must have less than 100 000kms on the clock

The car must pass the Bolt 45 point inspection or have an AVTS or Dekra certification

How do I become a Bolt driver in South Africa?

There are a few quick Taxify driver requirements in South Africa that every potential driver must note. Once you meet all the stipulated conditions and provide the records, you need to do the following:

Sign up on their official platform to create a driver's account.

Upload all the vital documents, including your car documents, during the sign-up process. Doing so ensures that your application does not take too long to be processed.

Upon successful completion of the application, you will receive an email regarding the upcoming training and the process of signing up for the same.

There are standard car requirements when it comes to the type of cars accepted by the company. Photo: @bolt_southafrica

Training is conducted in the various Bolt offices, including Cape Town and Johannesburg. In cities such as Garden Route, Durban, Pretoria, Pietermaritzburg, and East London, you do not have to attend the training physically; you can have it remotely and go through a 10-minute test.

Once you pass the training, their representatives will have your vehicle checked up, especially for car models before 2013, to ensure they meet the vehicle requirements.

So, how long does it take to become a Bolt driver? Once your account is ready, which is between one and three days, you can start your new job.

How to get paid as a Bolt driver

Taxify's rates are fair and favourable. Keep in mind that there are no hidden fees or monthly charges, except for a 23% average commission on drives, including 3% in VAT that the SARS receives. Besides, there are two ways for clients to pay for their rides: cash and the Bolt in-app payment (card payments).

Drivers who are due to receive a payout get funded during the first half of the week. However, depending on your bank’s processing time, you should receive the funds between a day and two business days in your account.

You can contact Bolt South Africa anytime in case you have further clarifications to make.

Taxify South Africa provides its customers with top-notch transport services and has proven that they are here to stay! The company is geared towards providing travel options that are fast, easy, safe, reliable, and convenient. However, understanding the Bolt (Taxify) car requirements are necessary before enlisting as one of the company's drivers.

