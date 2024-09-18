A lady went viral for sharing her story of how she flew from one city to another to meet a stranger whom she had never seen before

The stunner expressed that she had been speaking to gent for some time, and he had become the "love of her life"

Comments poured in from online users who were shocked at babe's story as they expressed their thoughts

One South African woman boldly decided to take her relationship to the next level, and people's reactions were mixed.

A lady flew from Johannesburg to East London to meet the love of her life, as shown in a TikTok video. Image: @ntombiebanzie

Woman flies from Johannesburg to East London to meet bae

The stunner gave her viewers a glimpse into her love life and revealed to her followers that she was going to see her man for the first time. The TikTok user @ntombiebanzie shared that she had been seeing her bae for a while now, and he had become the "love of her life."

@ntombiebanzie went on to showcase in a clip she shared on the video platform of herself where she can be seen on a plane flying from Johannesburg to East London to meet a man she claims was a "stranger."

The hun's revelation stunned many, and the footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to hun's story

Many people were shocked by the babe's story as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts, saying:

Thembisanohako1 said:

"East London?? We can only wish you well."

Hlela Dastile added:

"Ahh, my sister, are you sure about your decision?"

To which the woman responded by saying:

"My sister, if I die, I die."

Khosie expressed:

"Should we tell her?"

User advised the babe, saying:

"Your love is from El? Yhoo, my sista, please run as fast as you can."

Yonela Mpiti wished her well:

"Yho girl. Good luck."

Woman's Tinder bae flies from Norway to meet her

