A lady took to social media to showcase how she picked up her bae from the airport, which she met on Tinder

The footage grabbed many people's attention online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, showering them with heartwarming messages

One South African woman gave many people on the internet hope after she showcased her man who travelled from Norway to see her.

A South African woman warmed people’s hearts online after she showed off her airport reunion with her Tinder bae from Norway in a TikTok video. Image: @amandamfengwana.

Source: TikTok

Woman's Tinder bae travels from Norway to see her in SA

TikTok user @amandamfengwana gave her viewers a glimpse into her relationship with her bae, whom she met through Tinder. The footage shared by the stunner on the video platform shows her at the airport holding a broad to signal her man.

@amandamfengwana and her bae left many people in their feelings after they finally met and hugged one another so tightly. The video clocked over 823K views, along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of publication.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip below:

People react to the woman's video

Social media users were left in awe of the couple as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Delilah said:

"I desire to get this, the problem is that I can't speak English."

Thando Mhlongo3 added:

"You even got the height right. Congratulations."

Kaleidescope wrote:

"Green with envy and gratitude for you, sis. You deserve to be loved. Then you have a person that can't even travel 100 km to see you, yet they claim to love you."

Mosdefjam1984 commented:

"Congratulations, mntase. This is absolutely amazing to watch."

Rapha_ella3 wished the woman well, saying:

"Congratulations, babes... my Tinder is not tindering."

Woman shares her Tinder nightmare date experience in a video, SA stunned

Briefly News previously reported that one woman was left high and dry by her date whom she met on a dating app. She shared a video on social media detailing the event.

A lady who turned to online dating, hoping to find someone to complement her, was quickly left devastated by her date. The TikTok user @jessxmphoentle took to the video platform to explain how her date went.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News