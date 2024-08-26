A young lady flexed a few treats that come with dating a taxi driver, and people went wild

A babe flexed what it's like dating a taxi driver in a video making rounds online, and people had mixed reactions.

Woman shares spoils that come with dating a taxi driver

The stunner shared a clip on TikTok showcasing all the goodies she receives from her taxi bae. In the clip uploaded by @mthwakazi4, one can see how the young hun gets spoiled by her man with food from restaurants like KFC and McDonald's; she also receives snacks, money, food from local South African restaurants and more.

@mthwakazi4 also showed off how she and her man have date nights with loads of food on the table and a bottle of wine.

Take a look at how the babe's taxi driver bae spoils her in the video below:

People react to the woman's video

Mzansi netizens were envious of the hun, and many flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Cboy said:

"You look happy and he makes you happy mntase and that's all that matters ,there is absolutely nothing wrong with dating a taxi driver at the end of the day its all about the person not what he does."

Shady added:

"Nothing wrong with dating taxi drivers kodwa girl summer body tu Abafana are dangerous."

User commented:

"So everyone is dating taxi drivers is this where love is kusho nami ngiyakhona aowa."

Kopertjie gushed:

"They are the best."

Jack7ms wrote:

"As long he's in love with you."

Ginnny Ntoaah! shared:

"Parents, please let's take care of our kids please, fathers, please support your daughters."

Khanysne simply said:

"When true love has located you."

Mzansi woman shares how she found love with taxi driver

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady shared her heartwarming journey to finding her happy ever after.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @shellab, took the risk on love and decided to give a taxi driver a chance. Little did she know he would bring her so much joy and happiness. @shellab uploaded a video on TikTok.

