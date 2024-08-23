A young man took to social media to showcase how his parents sent him noodles instead of money, leaving the gent disappointed

The clip grabbed the attention of online users, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the guy's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

One gent in Mzansi went viral after he showcased what his parents sent him via Paxi, and people were amused.

A Student's Parents Sent Him Noodles Instead of Money via Paxi in a TikTok Video. Image: @teb_ogo08

Source: TikTok

Parents send student noodles via Paxi instead of money

The footage shared by TikTok user @teb_ogo08 shows a young man unveiling what he received from his parents. The gent who was expecting cash was in it for a great surprise. He unboxed his packing and showed off the grey towel he received along with noodles instead of money.

@teb_ogo08's video entertained many, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication, leaving peeps in laughter.

While taking to TikTok, he simply said:

"Varsity life is hectic."

Watch the video below:

People react to young man's video

Social media users flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the gent's clip, while some poked fun at the student, saying:

The.shy.guy said:

Maybe you wanted a towel. Then a thoughtful-demure parent included some noodles...Haibo."

To which the gent reacted by saying:

"They care, are very thoughtful, very demure."

User added:

"I hope parents see this."

Nontethelelo Olwethu shared

"I wanted money for soap, and uMama just decided kuthi afake kaPep and it took a week and a halflapho I washing iningin ababoshwe abazali."

Theo_modise commented:

"You are sending R50 ka courier fee ya R50? Make it make sense cause EFT is free."

Mmankiditumi wrote:

"Hope my mom doesn’t see this."

Source: Briefly News