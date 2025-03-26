A heartwarming video of a beautiful girl dressed in a custom-made Xhosa traditional outfit made waves online, leaving Mzansi gusi=hing over her adorable energy

The clip, originally posted by her mother, was later shared by another page on Facebook, showing the toddler confidently running around admiring herself in the mirror

Social media users were left in awe of both the child's charm and the beauty of the traditional attire, flooding the comment section with compliments and admiration

A confident little girl in a gorgeous Xhosa traditional dress blew herself a kiss in the mirror, amusing many online users. Image: Amanda Sokunene Patu

Source: Facebook

Every child has that moment when they realise they are simply too cute, One little girl had her moment in a viral video that stole hearts online. The toddler looked stunning in her custom-made Xhosa outfit, and her confidence was next-level.

The clip was originally shared by the toddler's mom, Amanda Sokunene Patu, before it was reposted on Facebook by Shweshwe Dresses, gaining massive attention, with many views and comments.

Toddler in traditional attire steals hearts online

The video begins with the little one running around the yard, her traditional outfit flowing beautifully as she smiles and flashes her adorable dimples. She then rushes inside and heads straight for a mirror.

As soon as she sees her reflection, she pauses, admiring herself like a true queen. She even blows herself a kiss, fully embracing how gorgeous she looks in her Xhosa attire.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the little cutie

Social media users could not get enough of the cuteness overload. The comment section was filled with people swooning over the toddler's confidence and beauty. Some commented on how the toddler's ponytail hairstyle suited her outfit and her gorgeous face, praising the mom for being stylish.

Many pointed out how breathtaking the Xhosa traditional outfits were, while others joked that the little girl already knew she was stunning and needed no validation.

A little girl looked like an angel in a gorgeously custom-made traditional dress. Image: Amanda Sokunene Patu

Source: Facebook

User @Shweshwe Dresses shared:

"And she knows she’s pretty look at how she’s watching herself from that mirror cute maani 🥰❤️."

User @Tintswalo Sabela commented:

"Aaaaaa man, she is so cute💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 and moghul knows she ate and left no crumbs🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

User @Karabo Kekana added:

"Absolutely gorgeous, love the traditional attire🌸."

User @Hamba Mpilo Entle complimented and asked:

"Wow she is beautiful, did you design it for her?"

User @Princess DaMiss Ditsi said:

"You are a beautiful baby ♥️."

User @Amanda Jack asked:

"Aw, this sweet face looks so familiar❤️❤️ Isn’t this “Suhleka Zena man!!” 😂😂❤️."

