“The World Smiled”: Excited Toddler Shows Mom Girl in Wheelchair Like Him on Store Poster, SA Moved
- A little boy's joy over seeing a model in a wheelchair like him at a US store poster melted hearts online
- The sweet moment was shared on TikTok by the mom, showing the child excitedly pointing at the image and acknowledging was like him
- Social media users were touched and emotional, praising the store for representation and the mom for raising a happy child
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Moments of true joy are rare and precious. One little boy had a heartwarming reaction inside a Target store that had the internet in its feels.
The video shared under the TikTok handle @ezbruhhspinz captured the child's excitement when he saw a poster featuring a young model in a wheelchair, just like him. His clip went viral, gaining 18.6M views, 2.4M likes and over 27K comments from social media users praising the importance of inclusivity.
The boy comes across someone like him
The video shows the boy lighting up the second he spots the poster. He excitedly points at it and calls his mom's attention, proudly saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"There's a girl in a wheelchair just like me".
His mom, soaking in the moment, asks him to repeat what he said. Without hesitation, he happily says it again, getting closer to the poster and pointing his little finger at her, touching many online users in turn.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi applauds the shop's representation
The viral clip moved many social media users who filled the comment section with love and positivity. Many celebrated the store for featuring a mobile-challenged model, proving how much representation and inclusivity mattered.
Others showered the mom with love for raising such a joyful and confident child. The wholesome clip left many people emotional, appreciating the power of visibility for kids like him.
User @Marisa Rizo Kefilwe🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:
"Whoever approved the princess to model for this store, thank you a million times; you instilled positivity in this kid and in return, the world smiled. So centimetal❤❤."
User @Samah Boughanem said:
"To whoever decided to do an all-inclusive visual for the store: I hope you never have tummy issues ❤️🥺."
User @barbie noted:
"Representation truly matters🥰."
User @Rebecca Rebelli commented:
"The first time I saw a model with vitiligo I cried because I felt shame for having it my whole life. representation is so important."
User @P Wright added:
"Everyone needs a just like me."
User @ABCmouse said:
"Visibility matters so much 💕."
3 Briefly News articles about young boys
- A concerned young boy asked his mom why she had a slim figure and advised her to eat all her food, promising she'd be a big girl like his granny.
- A young boy was filmed asking his mom why she did not have a car, showing her other women driving cars as they enjoyed their ice creams at KFC.
- A cute toddler named Zuluboy schooled his mom about skin colours after she said they were black, saying they were brown instead, leaving social media users in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za