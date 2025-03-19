A little boy's joy over seeing a model in a wheelchair like him at a US store poster melted hearts online

The sweet moment was shared on TikTok by the mom, showing the child excitedly pointing at the image and acknowledging was like him

Social media users were touched and emotional, praising the store for representation and the mom for raising a happy child

A toddler warmed many hears online after showing his excitement seeing another person in a wheelchair like him. Image: @ezbruhhspinz

Source: TikTok

Moments of true joy are rare and precious. One little boy had a heartwarming reaction inside a Target store that had the internet in its feels.

The video shared under the TikTok handle @ezbruhhspinz captured the child's excitement when he saw a poster featuring a young model in a wheelchair, just like him. His clip went viral, gaining 18.6M views, 2.4M likes and over 27K comments from social media users praising the importance of inclusivity.

The boy comes across someone like him

The video shows the boy lighting up the second he spots the poster. He excitedly points at it and calls his mom's attention, proudly saying:

"There's a girl in a wheelchair just like me".

His mom, soaking in the moment, asks him to repeat what he said. Without hesitation, he happily says it again, getting closer to the poster and pointing his little finger at her, touching many online users in turn.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the shop's representation

The viral clip moved many social media users who filled the comment section with love and positivity. Many celebrated the store for featuring a mobile-challenged model, proving how much representation and inclusivity mattered.

Others showered the mom with love for raising such a joyful and confident child. The wholesome clip left many people emotional, appreciating the power of visibility for kids like him.

A mom received praise and compliments on how good of a parent she was to her toddler. Image: @ezbruhhspinz

Source: TikTok

User @Marisa Rizo Kefilwe🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"Whoever approved the princess to model for this store, thank you a million times; you instilled positivity in this kid and in return, the world smiled. So centimetal❤❤."

User @Samah Boughanem said:

"To whoever decided to do an all-inclusive visual for the store: I hope you never have tummy issues ❤️🥺."

User @barbie noted:

"Representation truly matters🥰."

User @Rebecca Rebelli commented:

"The first time I saw a model with vitiligo I cried because I felt shame for having it my whole life. representation is so important."

User @P Wright added:

"Everyone needs a just like me."

User @ABCmouse said:

"Visibility matters so much 💕."

