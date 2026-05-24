Unathi Nkayi broke her silence following the backlash from her alleged arrest, and the singer appeared unmoved by the viral controversy

The former Idols SA judge dominated the headlines after it was reported that she had been arrested over a drunken driving incident, news that sent social media into a tailspin

This follows the criticism she received from her stance on the Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe saga, with several online users using the latest scandal as ammunition to drag her even more

Unathi Nkayi broke her silence following the reports about her being arrested. Images: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Media personality and singer Unathi Nkayi has finally broken her silence after facing an intense wave of backlash across social media over her alleged run-in with the law. However, despite the massive uproar online, the veteran star seems completely unmoved and unfazed by the viral drama.

The former Idols SA judge found herself trending at the top of the charts after shocking reports surfaced on 23 May 2026 claiming she had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Sunday Times, on 16 May, Nkayi was pulled over by officers during a drunk driving check. What was meant to be a routine check reportedly turned sour when Unathi allegedly argued with a female JMPD officer and accusing her of swearing at her. This was allegedly due to the star refusing to have her car searched without her consent.

Unathi allegedly opened a case of crimen injuria against the officer and was released on bail, with blood alcohol results pending. The news spread like wildfire, sending online users into an absolute frenzy as they demanded answers from the star. However, according to her Instagram updates, she couldn't be bothered.

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Unathi Nkayi seemingly ignored the social media firestorm over her alleged arrest, focusing instead on herself and her job. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Between 15 and 17 May, the singer was cheerfully attending events and celebrating loved ones. While her moves on the 16th, the alleged day of her arrest, were not recorded online, she more than made up for her silence with her latest social media posts.

Proving that it was business as usual, the seasoned broadcaster returned to the airwaves on Saturday, 23 May, hosting Springboks star Bongi Mbonambi on her popular 938 Radio show. The interview showed a relaxed Unathi doing what she does best, completely unaffected by the tabloid storm.

To further signal to her followers that she wasn't letting the negative headlines disturb her peace, the star treated herself to a luxurious spa day later that afternoon. Sharing glimpses ahead of her pampering session, Unathi made it loud and clear to her critics that while the internet was busy debating her legal woes, she was busy unwinding and living her best life.

See Unathi Nkayi's posts below.

While the internet discussed Unathi Nkayi's alleged arrest, she visited a spa and appeared unfazed. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Unathi Nkayi's alleged arrest

This latest scandal comes at a time when Unathi was already facing a lot of heat from the public. Netizens were already highly critical of her due to her controversial opinions regarding the ongoing saga between actors Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe, where she declared her support for Khoza by publicly backing him against allegations made by Nokwe.

Because many people were already upset with her over her "Boy Mom" remark, the news of her alleged arrest gave critics the perfect opportunity to taunt her. Read some of the comments below.

LethaboMaluke24 said:

"As a girl, Dad, I am grateful the breathalyser released this."

MaDhlomo_ wrote:

"She is never on the right side of history."

Zet_Ndlovukati dragged Unathi Nkayi:

"As a boy mom, I constantly teach my child about drunk driving and seat belt safety. She's only a boy mom when it comes to sexual assault?"

KhananiShingan1 wrote:

"This boy mom cannot stay out of trouble."

Social media roasted Unathi Nkayi following her alleged arrest. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi lashes out at troll

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Unathi Nkayi's reaction to a troll's insults directed at her and her friends.

The singer and media personality lashed out at the unknown man and put him in his place for disrespecting her.

Source: Briefly News