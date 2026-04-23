Unathi Nkayi unleashed her fury when one online user referred to her and her friends as "grannies" in a now-viral post

The singer and media personality called the user out on their disrespectful remark and warned that they would soon regret it

Despite the negative comment, Unathi's post garnered hundreds of positive reactions from followers who admired her and her friends' ageless beauty

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Unathi Nkayi fired back at a troll who called her and her friends "grannies." Images: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi was left seeing red after a social media user attempted to age-shame her and her close friends, labelling the group as "grannies" in a now-viral post.

Never one to back down from disrespect, the veteran media personality and singer wasted no time in calling out the user for their derogatory remarks.

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Donald Makhasane on 18 April 2026, showed Nkayi enjoying an outing with her friends.

With photos seemingly taken from the singer's Instagram page, Makhasane captioned the images with a provocative message directed at younger men, suggesting that if they want to "get ahead in life," they should date older women.

"My boys, I can't teach you everything. This is the group of grannies you need to date to get ahead in life. I'm not gonna repeat myself."

His caption sparked outrage, and Unathi did not hold back as she defended both her and her friends from the blatant disrespect with a stern warning.

"You woke up and decided to disrespect my friends. You’re going to regret it."

She went on to fire shots at the user by claiming that his low self-esteem led him to target women he doesn't know. She urged him to focus on the "dignity of his marriage" instead of embarrassing his wife on public platforms.

And if that wasn't enough, Unathi continued her response after scanning Makhasane's profile and taking aim at his online behaviour.

"The copious amounts of selfies you have posted as a MAN speak volumes about you wanting to be seen. LOW SELF-ESTEEM. Your wrist indicates that you need to take better care of yourself, so focus on YOUR HEALTH."

Unathi shut down the "grannies" remark by pointing out that she and her friends are actually busy raising the next generation of leaders. She noted that her current focus is on putting her children through university to build their own empires, adding that while she looks forward to being a grandmother one day, education always comes first in her family.

See Unathi Nkayi's posts below.

Social media shows love to Unathi Nkayi

Despite the cheeky reactions to her photos, Unathi's followers admired her ageless beauty.

Media personality Scoop Makhathini admired Unathi Nkayi:

"You and showing love!"

thuli_soulsista wrote:

"Oh, okay, first slide, and happy birthday to your, sis but can we have a moment of silence for your jeans?"

lingelethu61 posted:

"I love you, sis Unathi."

nolloyiso showed love to Unathi Nkayi:

"You're such a vibe, and love loudly. Beautiful ke sana."

Unathi Nkayi taught one troll a lesson they will never forget. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi flaunts her stunning figure

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Unathi Nkayi flaunting her snatched figure.

Despite having been accused of "thirst-trapping" in the past, online users couldn't help but admit that she looked stunning.

Source: Briefly News